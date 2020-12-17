Do your holidays always cooperate? Sometimes, when I expect Christmas to work with me, it thumbs its Rudolph-red nose. Occasionally, though, it is simply different.
Christmas for my family and me in 1958 was like that.
Instead of shivering through winter, we lived in a mission compound in Mexico. We children often played under orange and avocado trees without Mom’s demands that we wear jackets.
However, no evergreens grew there. In December, she decorated the bare-limbed, thorny bush Dad hauled in.
We dogmatic preschoolers protested, “That’s not a Christmas tree!”
With untouchable, spun-glass angel hair hung on its branches, that odd, but lovely tree and borrowed Nativity introduced a different kind of celebration. Hot-air balloons and fireworks lit the nights. Instead of dime-store trinkets on Christmas morning, I received a wooden doll bed hammered together by our handyman. My very pregnant mother, who had sewn blankets for my future sibling, made doll versions from scraps. We ate weird sweets. Mom and we kids watched village children scramble for candy showered from a clay piñata my blindfolded dad smacked.
All very strange for a five-year-old far from her Indiana home — but mostly fun. What wasn’t to like about candy and presents?
However, if we had spent Christmas in Austria, the celebration might not have seemed so merry. Masked ghouls, representing Krampus, St. Nicholas’s evil counterpart, stalk city streets, shaking sticks at bad children — particularly scary for a kid who, despite missionary roots, pushed her little sister around a lot. Krampus also plays pranks. The populace really gets into this, um, unique Christmas spirit, so much that a travel website, citing statistics, recommends avoiding Austrian airports during the holidays. Especially if you want to see your baggage again.
Would a Christmas in Iceland prove more fun? Maybe not. According to local legend, a giant cat roams the country, eating lazy workers — though I suppose industrious kitty lovers have nothing to fear. The people-eating feline even brings them new outfits.
Arachnophobes like myself might not appreciate the Ukrainian Christmas belief that finding spiders on a holiday tree portends good luck. They even decorate them with ornaments shaped like spiders and webs. Gah!
Rendered almost meatless during our months in Mexico, my family and I would have embraced the Japanese tradition of eating Kentucky Fried Chicken on Christmas Day.
However, I would not have savored South Africans’ favorite Christmas delicacy: deep-fried Emperor Moth caterpillars.
Bereft of television during our Mexico mission, I would have welcomed a favorite Swedish tradition. On Christmas Eve, thousands of households view vintage clips of Donald Duck. According to one astonished American visiting future Swedish in-laws, no recording is allowed. Nor can anyone prepare or consume meals during this sacred ritual. Though TV executives occasionally attempt to cancel it, public outcry and even threats have quelled such efforts.
Evidently, we Americans are not the only people on planet earth with definite holiday expectations. In 1958, my missionary family was no exception. We kids didn’t want a different Christmas!
I don’t want a different Christmas this year, either. I want normal. One in which our children and grandchildren stuff our house to the rafters, and I stuff them with fudge I make every year.
Yet that odd Mexican holiday of 60 years ago lingers, sights and sounds fresh as if they happened this December.
Looking back, my parents treasured them as well, though that era sometimes pushed them beyond endurance. Due at Christmas, Mom finally delivered my 12-pound brother mid-January. At home.
Dad, who broke the clay pinata not with a stick, but with his forehead, did not have it easy, either. He suspected villagers raising and lowering the piñata had smacked the outsider on purpose. Still, despite a major headache and self-taught Spanish, he pioneered a church in Linares.
The beautiful, thorny Christmas tree embodied my parents’ beautiful, thorny year.
Appropriate in 1958 for followers of a Savior who experienced thorny years, Himself.
In 2020, our traditional evergreen, resplendent with ornaments, wafts piney fragrance through the living room. Still, this Christmas will be different. We hope to meet family in parks for masked Christmas hikes. Maybe roast our first Christmas s’mores.
Very different. Thorny, in some ways.
But Christmas 2020 can be good.
And one I will never forget.
