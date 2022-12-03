My husband and I are brave people. So are any grandparents who nowadays sally forth to shop for toys. Given the challenge of making little ones’ dreams come true, Santa himself may be contemplating retirement.
Our grown children try to simplify this holiday task for us. Because our five-month-old grandson loves “crinklies,” his mother advised us to wrap a box of wrapping paper for him. Our other daughter insisted her children do not need toys. Her four-year-old will play dress-up with a dog collar, so long as it’s labeled “Princess.” Two-year-old Jack would be thrilled with a stick. Her youngest, at four months, would probably celebrate a coupon good for three straight hours of protection from the two-year-old.
Parents do not mean it when they tell you to give their kid a stick. Otherwise, Christmas morning might go something like this:
Grandma: Merry Christmas, Jackie!
Jack: A stick from Santa! Two sticks! Yay! (pokes Sister with one, Baby Brother with other)
Sister and Baby Brother: Waaaaaaaaaaaaaah!
Grandma: You said to give him a stick.
Mommy: (glaring ominously) Say “Thank you,” Jack.
Jack: (poking Mommy) Thank you, Jack!
Any grandparents worth their salt know better than to pursue these sadly misplaced gift ideas. We consider the source. Sleep-deprived, pukefied and poopified, these poor parents will not regain sanity for at least five Christmases. Advice to new grandparents: smile, nod and hand them 50 bucks. It will not speed their recovery, but will supply temporary relief and give the impression you agree with them.
Which, of course, you do not. Those suggestions rate at the same level as “she goes to bed at 6:00 p.m.”; “he likes soy, not Pepsi”; and “don’t let her sit on that potty; it might contain plastic.”
Instead, my husband – who normally ranks shopping with liver and lima beans – will help me find gifts for all the grandkids. I’m glad he goes. Otherwise, he might refuse to sign for the second mortgage. And he would never believe Christmas shopping for little ones now requires a Ph.D. in Early Childhood Complications.
For example, since when did babies require exercise? When our children were small, I worried more about survival – mine. Yet toymakers successfully market baby gyms that cost $100. What next? A personal trainer in Baby’s stocking?
Infant and preschool toys also employ more computers than the Pentagon. Sold under labels like Einstein, Brainy Baby and IQ Baby, they are designed with more buttons, blinking lights and dinging signals than the starship “Enterprise.”
Books read themselves aloud and turn their own pages. They also set off police alarms if tired grandparents skip a few. Blocks have on-off switches. Little kids can program balls like stealth missiles. The simplest stuffed animal recites nursery rhymes in English, Spanish, French and Martian. It also quizzes six-month-olds on the life cycle of the speckled Paraguayan eel.
Our younger daughter, always an individualist, decreed her son would not play with electronic, gadgety things. Instead, he would enjoy classic toys, such as wooden alphabet blocks and bouncy balls. Her husband, however, possesses a degree in computer science. His idea of leisure activity consists of creating computer programs that flush their toilets and turn the neighbors’ lights off. Their baby gamely fiddles with toys with no batteries. However, he fell madly in love with a belated shower gift that squawks at tornado-siren levels, blinking like a flying saucer when he drools on it (a gift from the neighbor with the malfunctioning lights).
Are simple toys against the law? Even rag dolls require 100-percent Egyptian cotton content to make the grade. Toy manufacturers design teething rings with psychedelic patterns of checks, paisley and zigzags, all intended to increase a child’s intellectual capacity. As a result, most baby toys now resemble an explosion in a hippie wallpaper store. Even bath toys are advertised as “stimulating and interactive.”
During my baths, I do not anticipate much intellectual development. Perhaps I should reconsider. After all, I could increase my mental capacity by purchasing (and I am not making this up), a tattooed Rubber Ducky.
Should that fail, maybe somebody will give me a stick for Christmas.
And they had better look out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.