Those who have celebrated fewer than four Christmases see no flaws in the operation.
Well, perhaps a few, in that mean parents refuse to allow them to raid the candy dish at will and turn off the sound on a newly acquired toy jackhammer.
But overall, Christmas is magical for little ones.
For the rest of us, too – though most have encountered some aspect of Christmas that should be banned forever.
Many of these involve foods. In my last column, I diplomatically – okay, not so diplomatically – suggested fruitcakes be replaced with chocolate ones. Enough said.
I also suggest healthy Christmas dinners be eliminated from the season. Especially those that feature liver and kale, to be inflicted only on the grinches in our lives. Sure, they will live longer than we will. Hopefully, long enough to change.
With all the dire warnings about ingesting raw eggs, one would think eggnog, obviously the drink of the devil, would have been removed from grocery shelves years ago. But, no. We are forbidden to lick cake batter from mixer beaters or savor half a batch of chocolate chip cookie dough. Yet, because of Christmas, eggnog is the sacred cow. Ergo, chickens, along with cows, are sacred, too?
I feel a holiday headache coming on. Excuse me while I take Tylenol. With eggnog, because it’s Christmas.
I skip the alcohol. However, the Father of Our Country, George Washington, did not in his favorite eggnog. According to “Time Magazine,” his recipe included brandy, whiskey, rum and sherry. Perhaps a second cup of it precipitated Washington’s ordering a camel to be brought to Mount Vernon one Christmas.
I imagine, though, that the first President advocated moderation in alcohol consumption for the same reason modern drinkers should limit their intake: Failure to do so could lead to problem office parties and unwise marriage proposals. Maybe even Vegas weddings that would crash and burn as badly as carriage, car or camel collisions.
Enough about food and drink. Let us address another important issue: gifts that should never appear under the tree. Especially those significant others should avoid.
Decades ago, I warned my fiancé that I could not cook anything more complicated than Cheerios. Still, I did not expect what I received from him for Christmas two weeks before our wedding.
A Betty Crocker cookbook.
To him, this gift made perfect sense.
Forty-eight years later, he knows that for wives, gifts that make perfect sense – such as new vacuum cleaners, garbage disposals or tires for his truck – are grounds for a high-noon Christmas encounter at the O.K. Corral.
But not as deadly as a gift certificate for a week at a fat farm.
Men, too, do not always understand why soap-on-a-rope is supposed to be a guy thing. And after decades of receiving ties, they still are trying to discern the love behind those throat-choking presents.
Gift recipients, male or female, find it hard to thank givers for tickets to the International Filing Cabinet Museum’s newest exhibit. Or even for an exciting, all-expense-paid North Korean cruise.
I would rather receive a yodeling pickle or screaming goat (both available on Amazon – really!) than a recent “gift” that arrived in my mailbox yesterday: 20 percent off a funeral and gravesite.
And a merry Christmas to you, too, Ebenezer Scrooge Funeral Home.
One additional note: a gift certificate for the above is not one your spouse will welcome.
Very quickly, other Christmas customs that should never happen:
Reading other Christmas ghost stories by Charles Dickens at night. Unless you like shivering and staring at the ceiling until Christmas 2023, stick with “A Christmas Carol.”
Speaking of carols, extended families who sing like alley cats and know all the verses to “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” should be prohibited by law to carol their neighborhood – or anywhere else.
God forbid that Indiana University and Purdue should play basketball on Christmas Day.
Finally, no new tarantula owner, no matter how enthusiastic, should introduce it at his future in-laws’ Christmas gathering.
Hopefully, all these helpful Christmas hints, though not magical, will ensure survival during the Christmas season.
At this point in December, maybe what all of us are trying to do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.