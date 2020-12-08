With Christmas just around the corner, there are a few events around the Huntington County area still celebrating the holiday cheer despite the pandemic.
Over the weekend, the Forks of the Wabash volunteers and other business entities participated in the Christmas at the Forks holiday event.
Forks of the Wabash Volunteer Donna Hollopeter said Christmas at the Forks is a yearly event where children typically can meet Santa and have breakfast. This year, things were different without Santa and the holiday breakfast.
“We had a lot of events that were canceled, but we really felt that if we were very careful, we would be able to do this and we did. We did check with the health department as well. They said as long as we comply with the social distancing and the masking and everything we’d be good,” Hollopeter said.
Local residents were able to come into the visitor’s center to buy raffle tickets to place in jars to vote on which Christmas tree they thought was the best. Thirteen trees and five wreaths were voted on with winners chosen by Sunday afternoon.
The Christmas trees were decorated by local businesses owners and organizations in and around the Huntington County area.
“Our theme this year was ‘we need a little Christmas.’ They pretty much just had the freedom of decorating however they wanted to just because we need a little Christmas. We try to keep the trees well-spaced apart. There would be a group of two on one side decorating and a group of two on the other side decorating. No more than that. We have hand sanitizers and masks. We try to be super careful,” Hollopeter said.
According to Hollopeter, the money raised for Christmas at the Forks will go back to the Forks of the Wabash. Some of the money will provide funds for school tours. Many students who have visited the Forks of the Wabash are learning about Native American and Indiana history as a part of their curriculum. Hollopeter as well as other volunteers want to continue to do this to grow the community.
“We’re very thankful to the community, to the organizations, the individuals and the businesses that have been here to decorate or just to show their support. We’re just very thankful for each and every one of them.”
Organizers said all of the thank yous go to those who participated, including Friends of the Forks, Town and Country, Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Huntington County Master Gardener, Jodi Scheiber Century 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., Edward Jones Investments, Youth Services Program SOS, Donna Hollopeter, Head Start of Huntington, First Federal Savings Bank, Nadine Piedmont, Jan Tharp, Joy Conley and the Parkview Huntington Family YMCA.
