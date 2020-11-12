Cheryl Lynn Baughman, 63, of Kokomo, Indiana, died at 10:12 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Kokomo. She was born December 26, 1956 in Wabash, Indiana, to Floyd and Lula Mae (Sweet) Baughman.
Cheryl was a graduate of Peru High School. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Millers Merry Manor Nursing Home for 40 years. She enjoyed nursing home care, loved caring for people, and enjoyed hanging out with her friends at Silver Birch in Kokomo.
She is survived by her daughter, Krissy Baughman of Anderson, Indiana, three grandchildren, Ashlynn Sulteen of Muncie, Indiana, Brandon Giddens of North Manchester, Indiana, and Tilden Sulteen, of Anderson, and her two brothers, Fred (Rita) Baughman of Holly Hill, Florida, and Micky (Marlene) Baughman of Florence, Montana. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Mississinewa Cemetery in Somerset, Indiana. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
The memorial guest book for Cheryl may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
