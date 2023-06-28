This week’s Cheer Club Member is Jonathon Miller. He lives at Hickory Creek, room 17, 390 West Blvd.
Miller has lived here for seven years, he was born in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. He is in the nursing home for rehabilitation. Miller enjoys camping, mushroom hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and any outdoor activities.
He has one son and one daughter living in Cass County.
Miller was employed as a manager at McDonalds, worked at the Miami Correctional Facility, and at Armour-Eckrich Meats in Peru.
Last week’s member was Roger Martin. He lives at the Waters of Peru, Room 34, 317 Blair Pike in Peru.
Martin received 11 cards and one flower. He was not available for the follow-up interview.
