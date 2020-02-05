Charles Eugene (Chuck) Winfield, 70, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 7:57 a.m. at Lee Memorial Hospital in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Chuck was born April 24, 1949 in Wabash to Charles F. and Bonnie Winfield. Chuck was a 1967 graduate of Southwood High School and was proud to be an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam era.
He married Marcia Pownall on March 4, 1972 at St. Matthews United Church of Christ in Wabash. Reverend David Blanke officiated.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Marcia and sons, Chad (April) Winfield of Leo, Indiana and Jason Winfield of Carmel, Indiana, three grandchildren and his favorite walking buddy, Snicker.
Early in his career Chuck was a lineman for Public Service Indiana in Wabash. He then followed in his dad’s footsteps and became an electrician who was well known for his trade in Wabash County.
Chuck enjoyed bowling and was on several leagues through the years. He also coached the Little League Blue Jays and the Quality Electric women’s softball teams for several years.
As per Chuck’s request, his body is being donated to a medical research hospital so that many in the future may benefit from the knowledge gained. Also, his corneas were donated to the Lions Club Eye Bank to give the gift of sight.
Arrangements were handled by Gallaher American Family Funeral Home, Ft Myers, Florida
Chuck’s preferred memorial gift is to the Wabash County Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.