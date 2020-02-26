Charles Edward Greer, 92, born the fifth son of Charles Greer and Myrtle Fitzgerald Greer on June 24, 1927, passed away at Hooverwood Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Feb. 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Robert Smith and Chester, Thomas, Leon and Jessie Greer; sisters, Esther Campbell and Annie, Mary “Josie” and Catherine Greer.
Survivors include sons: Mark Greer, Richard Fouce, Mark and Carlos Greer-El; daughters: Anna Parcher, Jacqueline (Marcus) Hubbard, Aleeta (Anthony) King and Alisha James.
Stepchildren: Roxanne Weaver, Antonio (Belinda) James, Artith James, Maurice (Sarah) James, and Nicole (David) Lewis-Muhammad.
A funeral is scheduled at Noon on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Greater Second Baptist Church, 705 W. 26th St., Marion, Indiana. Viewing to take place before the funeral from 10 am-Noon.
Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Charles’ life.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to Greater Second Baptist Church.
