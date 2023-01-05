Cathy Jo Mills, age 68, of Roanoke, IN, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her residence.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at McElhaney Funeral Home – Roanoke Chapel, 240 Crestwood Drive, Roanoke, IN, 46783, with Pastor Chris Hayden officiating.
A Graveside Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Pleasant Chapel Cemetery, Roanoke, IN.
McElhaney Funeral Home – Roanoke Chapel, 240 Crestwood Drive, Roanoke, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.