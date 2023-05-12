Catherine A. Brown, age 83, formerly of Huntington, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Clearvista Lake Health Campus, Indianapolis, IN.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
McElhaney- Hart/Deal Rice Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhart funeralhome.com
