Carolyn Ann Mitchell Estes, 78, of rural Frankfort, died Nov. 15, 2022 at her home. She was born April 1, 1944 in Frankfort to the late Gordon Scott & Anabelle (Ostler) McEwan.
Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Monon High School and earned her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. She was an Extended Care Nursing Consultant and was the Former Director of Nursing at Clinton House in Frankfort. She was a member of the Kilmore United Methodist Church, a longtime 4-H Livestock Beef member and a member of the Horse and Pony Club. She loved her cows, horses and dogs, Max and Cody. She also enjoyed her house plants and working outside on the farm.
She is survived by a daughter: Amie (Brent) Peacock of Deputy, IN, 2 sons: Steven (Doreen) Mitchell of Kalkaska, MI and Kim Mitchell of Kalkaska, MI, grandchildren, Kimber Mitchell, Austin Mitchell, Colton Peacock, Braden Peacock, Easton Peacock, Kiley Shafer, Blake Allen, Chelsey Allen, Cole Allen and Hunter Babb and 4 Great-Grandchildren.
Per Carolyn’s wishes, no services are planned. Clinton County Crematory and Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort are assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Carolyn’s honor may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may leave a message for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.