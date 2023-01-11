Carol Jean Stone, 87, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at her daughter Vicki’s residence in Hartford City.
Funeral service is at 1 pm Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie. Visitation will be from 10 am to 1 pm Friday, Jan 13, 2023 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
