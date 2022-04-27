Carol Ann Reed, 78, of Huntington, passed away at 11:30 am Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her residence.
Carol was born on April 6, 1944 in Decatur, IN. She married Dan Wilbur Reed on Sept. 19, 1965 in Decatur, IN. Carol was a Homemaker and she enjoyed collecting US Navy memorabilia.
Survivors include her Husband, Dan Wilbur Reed, Sr. of Huntington, IN; Three Daughters, Sue O. Reed of Huntington, IN, Corina M. (Dave) West of Huntington, IN, Candy M. Saulmon of Andrews, IN; Son, Dan W. Reed, Jr. of Huntington, IN; Six Grandchildren, Dale Boyer, Jr., Cheryl Boyer, Daniel Boyer, Holly Saulmon, Terry Saulmon, II, Kyllack Reed; Two Great Grandchildren, Cloe Saulmon, Terry Saulmon, III; Nephews, Tom and Jerry Norman. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Suzanna Curtis, Father, Clifford Norman, Granddaughter, Teresa Saulmon, Brother, Tom Norman, Brother, Clifford Norman.
Private Burial will be in Gardens of Memory in Marion.
