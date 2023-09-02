Hundreds of people gathered on the Grant County Courthouse square Thursday evening to raise awareness about drug overdoses. RIGHT: Joshua Sheppard holds a candle in remembrance of a cousin and a brother he lost last year to drug overdoses. BELOW: A moment of silence is observed on the Grant County Courthouse lawn Thursday evening at the Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil, sponsored by Grant County Drug Court.
Candlelight vigil raises awareness about drug overdoses
Amanda Redman
