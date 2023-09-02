Hundreds of people gathered on the Grant County Courthouse square Thursday evening to raise awareness about drug overdoses. RIGHT: Joshua Sheppard holds a candle in remembrance of a cousin and a brother he lost last year to drug overdoses. BELOW: A moment of silence is observed on the Grant County Courthouse lawn Thursday evening at the Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil, sponsored by Grant County Drug Court.

