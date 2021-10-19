Candace D. "Candy" Burns, 67, of Roanoke, Indiana, died at 2:22 am, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on May 4, 1954, in Wabash, Indiana, to Walter Sr. and Marjorie (Harrell) Burns.
Candy was a homemaker. She enjoyed working crafts, flower arranging, and decorating, especially at Christmas time. She also enjoyed raising flowers, playing bingo and card games, and being with her family.
She is survived by three children, Heather (Alan) Bolen of Wabash, Valorie Payne of Kendallville, Indiana, and Robert (Andrea) Bakehorn of Wabash; seven grandchildren, Mason Bolen and Tip-E Bolen, both of Wabash, Jaden Payne, Jasmine Payne, and Jayce Payne, all of Kendallville, Sylvia Bakehorn and Anna Bakehorn, both of Wabash, sister, Hedy (Eddie) Dyson of Fort Wayne, and brother, Byron Burns of Winter Haven, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Walter Burns, Jr.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Friday, October 22, 2021, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Pastor Nathan Whybrew officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call 4-7 pm Thursday, at the funeral home.
The memorial guest book for Candy may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
