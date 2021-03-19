A murder trial that was stopped due to COVID-19 after it started in October has been reset for this spring, according to court records.
Robert Lee Harmon II, of Huntington, will appear in court Monday for an initial hearing for multiple charges related to the death of his father in 2019, according to police and court records.
A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for April 20, 2021 in Huntington Circuit Court.
Harmon II was arrested on a felony charge of murder and a misdemeanor charge of failure to report human remains in September of 2019, court records show.
The first jury trial, which began in late October was canceled after one of the state’s witnesses was quarantined for first-hand exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a hearing journal entry filed Oct. 27, 2020.
Devon Delbert Nevil, 21, of Andrews, was also arrested in connection with the homicide. Nevil faces a Level 5 felony charge of assisting a criminal and a misdemeanor charge of failure to report human remains, according to court records.
A motion to enter a plea pursuant to a plea agreement filed was entered by Nevil in November, resulting in a sentencing hearing being scheduled in December 2019, but the sentencing hearing was continued multiple times. A sentencing hearing is set for April 26, 2021 according to court records.
On Sept. 4, 2019, Police were called to 525 Swan Street where the body of Thomas G. Reed was found.
On Sept. 5, 2019, Harman II was arrested on the count of murder and a count of failure to report human remains, a Class A misdemeanor.
In an interview with police officers on Sept. 6, 2019, Nevil admitted he lied to officers because he was scared, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Nevil stated he was with Harman, and both were intoxicated, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said Harman was extremely upset with his father because Harman believed his father called police leading to the arrest of his girlfriend the night of Sept. 3, according to police reports.
In the interview detailed by police according to department reports, Nevil stated Harman was screaming how he was going to kill his father, burn the house down, burn the truck, and allegedly said, "You think your lungs are burning now."
Nevil reportedly told police when they arrived home that Harman was still upset and speaking negatively of Reed. The two entered the home between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., reports state.
Nevil stated he was outside retrieving his phone charger when he approached the house and could hear screaming and yelling, which lasted five minutes, according to the report.
When Nevil went back into the home, he stated Harman asked him to help move Reed from the living room floor to the bedroom, where they left him, the report says.
Nevil reportedly told police that Harman told him not to call the police and to turn his cell phone off. Nevil stated he didn't call police despite the physical condition of Reed, according to the affidavit.
According to the autopsy report, Reed would have been deceased by the time the two moved his body into the bedroom, the report details.
Nevil reportedly told police he and Harman woke up at 2:15 p.m. and watched Harman enter the bedroom. Harman told Nevil he believed his father was deceased, according to the report.
In the interview, Nevil reportedly told police he left for work and neglected to contact the police until 7:12 p.m. that evening.
An autopsy performed on the body determined blood and air in the right side of Reed's chest cavity caused by fracture-dislocations of ribs due to blunt-force trauma, which was listed as the preliminary cause of death, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The autopsy determined death would have occurred in a matter of seconds, according to the affidavit.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
