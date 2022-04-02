If you are familiar with my column, you know my husband and I are avid campers.
Correction: I am an avid camper. He is a fanatic.
Avid campers enjoy the great outdoors. They like to hike and will climb endless flights of moss-slick, wooden stairs to take in a view. They bike, kayak and savor chilly evenings by the campfire. Mud is not their favorite thing, but they can handle it if the sun shines at least one day of the camping trip. Occasionally, they will use primitive restrooms and eat unidentifiable objects floating in the cooler. But only occasionally.
Fanatical campers prefer to backpack miles to their sites, carrying 30 pounds of equipment and supplies. If, however, they are unaccountably fond of avid campers – and they want to survive both camping and marriage – they grudgingly provide a pop-up, drive to the site, and make sure real bathrooms are available. In exchange for these concessions, fanatics love to plan ten-mile hikes in untouched wilderness – untouched because only bears want to touch it.
Recently, my fanatic told me he wanted to camp soon. Soon, as during this month.
March?
“But I’ve never camped earlier than April,” I protested. “It’s too early–”
“I’ve camped in January. When I was a Boy Scout.”
Yes, I had heard that story. Ninety-three times.
“Our tents had no floors,” he continued. “We spread hay on the ground–”
I had heard that story, too. Also about their Scoutmaster who, when a canoe split, throwing Scouts into freezing water, commanded them all to chew bubble gum. He warmed it by a fire they kindled, then used softened gum to mend the canoe.
“I think that guy hated kids,” I said. A wussy, avid-camper opinion, but there it was.
“He taught us problem solving. How to survive in the wilderness.”
“I’d rather survive March right here.”
“It’s not like we’ll sleep on the ground. We have the pop-up, and, I might add, a good heater. I’ll find a campground with real bathrooms open,” Hubby coaxed. “Maybe in Pokagon State Park. Or Chain O’ Lakes.”
“You want to go north?” Every trail – and possibly, every road – would prove a veritable sleet-and-slide.
Turned out, the only parks with real restrooms open were located way south, where we would sink into March mud up to our eyebrows.
I am an avid camper. But only from April through October.
However, I am also cheap, so when Hubby paid for a site, my skinflint Scottish DNA insisted we go. No backing out.
“Don’t look so martyred,” he said, as I prepared to grocery shop for this little adventure. “The Weather Channel says the warm, sunny trend will continue, especially farther south.”
I nodded, but I know better. Never believe a camping fanatic’s take on weather reports. Once, when a severe thunderstorm was scheduled to arrive midafternoon, it boomed into our area late morning, while we were hiking in thick, remote forest.
We had no choice but to stand under a tree. Thunder roared obscenities and arrows of lightning sizzled under our noses. Blinding waterfalls poured from our hats through clothes into hiking boots as we sloshed a couple of miles back to camp.
I do not trust weather reports from a camping fanatic.
I trust March even less.
Still, should savage torrents wash a spouse into the Ohio River, or quickmud (as opposed to quicksand) suck another to China, I have purchased plenty of cookies in which to drown our sorrows: oatmeal raisin for him and Pecan Sandies for me. Also, marshmallows, graham crackers and Reese’s Cups for s’mores. Hubby prefers Hershey bars. If I meet my demise, he can buy them.
He has joyously cleaned out the camper’s water tank, checked propane, charged the backup battery, and packed our gear. Hubby has even washed the sleeping bags in honor of the first campout of 2022.
I have not so joyously packed up half the kitchen, clothes I would like to burn anyway, and raggedy towels. Also, the ugly, rubber boots Hubby despises.
We are ready to camp in March.
Stay tuned to see who survives what and whom.
