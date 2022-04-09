For those who missed last week’s column, a single ray of sunshine gave my husband a colossal case of spring fever. He proposed that we go camping in our pop-up, though it was still March.
As the sane spouse, I countered with gentle suggestions. Perhaps we might wait a few months, until we and the robins packed away our overcoats.
He squinted at our backyard birds. “They’re not wearing overcoats.”
“No – because they’re not very bright. What would you expect from birds who could have migrated to Rio? If they tried, they sure made a wrong turn.”
I sidetracked Hubby to discussing the migration patterns of sandhill cranes and yellow-tufted titmice. Then I reminded him of past vacations in Florida and the Bahamas, of sand and sea and hotel rooms with indoor baths and room service.
But for a camping fanatic, all detours lead to the woods. Even in March.
I admit that driving to our camping destination brings a freeing feeling. Especially as Hubby usually drives. We ate out on the way – another plus.
But the moment we pulled into our campsite, spoilsport drops of rain fell. “Na-na-na-boo-boo!”
I assumed we would stay in the truck until the ornery shower stopped.
I assumed wrong.
I remained dry, but nothing would stop my crazed Boy Scout from setting up. Daunted by his courage, the rain soon halted. Within an hour or so, we were sitting in our pop-up, warmed by our little electric heater.
Of course, that would not do. We had to find firewood.
Can you believe the DNR accepts campers – and their money – but closed the firewood shed?
Believe it. We lowered ourselves to buying firewood from a gas station at a price higher than the trees from which it came.
On the way back, we stopped at trailheads and walked to both Big and Little Clifty Falls. I say “walk” because no jaunt that does not threaten life and limb qualifies as a hike.
But the wussy walk, and even the humiliation of our gas-station purchase faded as we viewed 60-foot falls, tumbling over ancient limestone and shale. Rising winds and falling temperatures could not stem our wonder at the deep, rocky gorge. Was it first shaped by a God who liked making mudpies? Who happily stuck His finger into gooey layers of sediment?
The expensive campfire felt good when appropriately accompanied by hotdogs and s’mores. Sulky clouds hid the stars. They even refused to brighten a 2 a.m. hike to restrooms with toilet seats flown in from Iceland.
Our pioneer spirit defeated the clouds’ continued moodiness – and chilly temperatures – as the next day, we tackled a “very rugged” trail to visit even higher falls. Hubby “forgot” to inform me of its difficulty rating until we’d hiked halfway. This negligence did not diminish the beauty of the craggy landscape or my impressive, adventurous mettle. If he planned another similar hike, though, such lack of information would guarantee death threats. Or, at least, a good whacking with my crutches.
Fortunately, my Boy Scout is not only trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent – he also possesses a good sense of self- preservation. Our next hike, still picturesque, proved relaxing enough so we occasionally could hold hands.
Will I do a March campout again? There are significant snuggling advantages, both around a campfire and in a two-zipped-into-one sleeping bag. Especially as the Boy Scout, who wants to hit the trails at dawn during summers, liked sleeping in, too. Also, on a chilly morning, bacon, eggs and buttery grits not only taste better than anywhere else in the world, they are nutritionally legal. If your Boy Scout plans a “very rugged” hike. …
The robins that ended up in Indiana during March do not possess sleeping bags, electric heaters or hot breakfasts to warm their tiny bones. I have seen them perching on snowdrifts, which must surpass even toilet seats from Iceland.
Next year, I might chance another March campout – might, okay, Boy Scout? But if I were a robin, I would spend March in Rio.
Stay tuned for another camping controversy in March 2023.
