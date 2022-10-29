Recently, my husband did the unthinkable. Rather than spending days off in our camper, he suggested a motel.
Stunned, I forgot how to talk. But that never lasts long. We did indeed stay in a nice motel, enjoying local sights and beautiful fall weather.
Upon returning, I pondered: Did I prefer the motel? Or our pop-up?
Setting up campers takes time, but provides extensive exercise – a positive or negative, depending on your doctor’s office scales. Motels offer fitness rooms, but did we go there? Well … nobody else did, either.
Neither a motel’s walls nor our pop-up’s canvas filter out parent-teen discussions next door or cheery whistling down the hall/road at midnight. But as a fellow pop-up owner once said, canvas walls provide little nighttime reassurance when, within inches of your pillow, something outside licks its chops.
Speaking of wildlife, I have not encountered a raccoon-skunk war in a motel, whereas in years past, our family suffered a week’s aftereffects at our campsite. Once, though, in a Florida motel, a Volkswagen-Beetle-sized roach zoomed across our room.
Speaking of a different kind of wildlife, we camped next to a man visited by the sheriff. They appeared on a first-name basis. But Hubby and I also have clutched each other as police interrupted a wall-bashing fight in a neighboring motel room.
Time to switch subjects. Instead, we will consider the I-can’t-find-a-thing-in-this-place dilemma, common to both motel rooms and campers. In motels, light switches are designed to save the company money on electricity. No one can find them. On the other hand, our pop-up’s multiple bins of food, clothes, and supplies take the marital game of Twenty Questions (where did you put my socks?) to unspeakable levels … because by the time we track down said socks, we are not speaking to each other.
Both motels and campgrounds feature mysterious showers – also designed to save money, as victims – er, guests – must decipher codes to obtain hot water. Or, in the case of campgrounds, to receive water, period.
Hikes to campground restrooms, however, trump any motel inconveniences – though star-watchers argue that nothing beats their views at 2 a.m.
In the past, motels won the prize for cleanliness, hands down. However, because of recent worker shortages, no one cleans up after us but us. A sad situation.
Some would assume campgrounds, with poor or nonexistent Wi-Fi and cell phone reception, cause maximum frustration. But some motels’ “business” Internet functions at the speed of artic molasses. Throughout our last motel stay, its Wi-Fi rejected both Hubby’s phone and tablet. He was not a happy camper.
Bottom line: Comparison of pop-up and motel rooms rests on expectations. Those who have slept on a camper’s table gripe a little about aches and pains, but they expected inconvenience. If I were forced to sleep on a motel’s table, though, I would gripe about more than a few twinges.
Especially pain in my pocketbook. According to Smith Travel Research, a hospitality analytics firm, a hotel room’s average cost has climbed to $149.90 per night. A campsite in a state park costs $15-40. Cheaper, right?
Sure, if we do not count the cost of the pop-up and truck to pull it. And the awning and canvas walls we replaced. And the ER visit when we forgot to install supports, when, without warning, the floor dropped beneath us.
Ultimately, is our pop-up worth it?
Yes. In the woods, air is fresh as if God just created it, whereas in a motel, I cannot open windows. Camping banishes clocks, with their coulda-woulda-shoulda tyranny. Plus, motel personnel might not appreciate my firebug husband building a campfire in our room.
Besides, a campground promotes a sense of community that is fast vanishing from our culture. Neighbors smile and wave. When our pop-up’s floor collapsed, they rushed to our aid.
Campgrounds also require a novel degree of trust. Trust that my neighbor will not abscond with our bug tent, steal our kayak or slit the canvas of our pop-up and empty it.
Given current urban crime rates, do a motel’s thicker walls, security systems and three hangers in the closet generate a strong sense of security?
Only during a tornado.
I love camping in our pop-up.
However, if Hubby wants to stay in a nice motel again – especially in January – I’m game.
