Cameron Hackworth was born Dec. 6, 2019 to Timothy Hackworth and Leah (Anderson) Ortiz. He was called to Heaven Jan. 22, 2020.
He is survived by parents; brother, Michael Ortiz; sisters, Lydia Ortiz, Jaqueline Ortiz, Shelby Hackworth; grandparents, Linda and Timothy Hackworth; great-grandparents, Rick and Kathleen Hicks; grandparents, Angela and Juan Ramirez; great-grandparents, Jack and Darlene Wagner; aunts, Melinda Hackworth, Shailea (Tyler) Singleton, Lexi Ramirez; uncles, Jacob (Jennifer) Anderson, Juan Ramirez, and Layton Ramirez. Calling Feb. 1, 2020 1 - 3 p.m. at McKee Mortuary. Celebration of Life starting at the conclusion of calling.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.
