Toy balloons have always spelled fun to me.
Once, I attended a wedding in which together, the new husband and wife leaped and popped decorative balloons over the sanctuary exit. I wanted to join in! I fight a similar urge to disrupt extensive, expensive balloon arrangements at weddings, baby showers, and other happy events. So far, I have behaved. (Though I make no guarantees for the future.)
What person of any age can resist throwing, bopping and kicking the colorful, bouncy spheres?
Well, my dad, for one. He said they were full of spit and germs. His disgust might have had something to do with the way his five offspring stretched balloon openings, resulting in a five-part, squealing chorus. Why he did not consider that fun, I will never know.
Perhaps his overall negative attitude was rooted in the fact that until 1931, when Neil Tillotson first designed the modern latex balloon, children mostly played with blown-up bladders of slaughtered animals, à la Laura and Mary Ingalls in Little House in the Big Woods.
Less concerned with balloon history and bladders, modern environmentalists have decried mass releases, such as Balloonfest ’86, in Cleveland, Ohio. Nearly 1.5 million balloons were let loose into the sky. The well-intentioned charity event not only caused major traffic problems, but also disrupted the Coast Guard’s rescue efforts in balloon-clogged Lake Erie.
I agree that mass releases should be banned, but as a grandparent of six boys, I find balloons more appealing than ever. Encountering a balloon fight in the hallway beats the heck out of a baseball whizzing within inches of my nose as I exit a bathroom.
Recently, a love affair between our youngest grandson and a special balloon confirmed my own balloon attachment.
His family celebrates half-birthdays. When asked what he wanted gift-wise, four-and-a-half-year-old Thomas had a ready answer: a red balloon and a piece of pie. His dad purchased both, and the little guy greeted them with the simple delight only a small child can emote. Immediately, he and his seven-year-old sibling played a dozen different games with Red Balloon, including, of course, Bop-Your-Brother-a-Bunch. Grandpa joined in the fray – er, fun – as they all tried to keep Red Balloon from touching the floor. This game resulted in plenty of tickling, the penalty for its brushing the carpet. Eventually, though, the little boys – and definitely, Grandpa – needed a rest. Even Red Balloon sagged lower as if it required a break, and they all agreed reading storybooks was in order.
I held my breath at bedtime, as in the past, Thomas insisted on sleeping with a plastic toy ear of corn. Its hardness not only disrupted his sleep, but that of the entire household. Fortunately, he did not demand Red Balloon as a bedfellow, which might have burst the relationship into a thousand fragments. After Thomas retired, though, Red Balloon seemed to miss him. It wandered through the living room like a lost soul, occasionally becoming obnoxious in searching for its friend.
“If you come upstairs during the night,” our son warned Hubby and me, “the house’s air currents send the balloon toward the hallway and the boys’ bedroom.”
Apparently, he, half-asleep, had encountered Red Balloon hovering outside the children’s door and nearly attacked the bobbing “head” as an intruder.
Wow. A nocturnal bathroom visit might generate more excitement than the plastic corn.
Red Balloon, however, seemed a bit under the weather, sagging more each hour. Though the seven-year-old gravitated toward a baseball game outside, Thomas preferred to spend time with his ailing friend, even suggesting Red Balloon – and a new puppy – should accompany the family on the long trip they plan.
I have not heard the verdict on that proposal. Though if I were his parents, I would choose Red Balloon every time.
Come to think of it, my half-birthday is approaching. While I wish I could ignore my birthdays – certainly, half-birthdays – I might change my mind this year. Maybe a Red Balloon will brighten the six months before another decade change.
Plus, Hubby and I can play Bop-the-Spouse!
