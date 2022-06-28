PERU — There’s a much different vibe to Monday night baseball in West City Park starting in April and running through June.
For 15 years now, Buddy Ball, which is played under the banner of Peru’s Cal Ripken Little League, has given kids with wide-ranging disabilities an opportunity to play and fall in love with the game of baseball.
Buddy Ball has just two teams this year comprised of 23 kids, and Team Invincible and Team Unstoppable closed their 2022 season Monday night with a game that delivered smiles to the faces of most every involved.
“I love it. I get to be a big kid,” said Brad Ortman, who is the de facto Buddy Ball director and has been involved with the league since its inception. He has two daughters that have been part of the program during that time.
Ortman was decked out in his orange Invincible t-shirt, some black-and-white striped leggings, a grass skirt, a coconut bra and a horned viking helmet. His sole mission with Buddy Ball is simply to have and provide fun.
“You get to see these kids, their excitement. Until you see it you just don’t know,” Ortman continued. “Think about it, these kids have been told their whole life when to go to the bathroom, when to go to bed, when to get up, when to eat, now they get to do something on their own.
“The big thing is they get to come out here and play. The enjoyment of the game,” he added. “Then you get all these other kids, the mentors and the buddies, that come out game after game after game and it’s good for them too, because they find out it’s more than just hits and runs and outs.”
Indeed, every one of the Buddy Ball players is assisted by a caregiver, mentor or buddy of some sort. Several young boys from Peru’s Little League have become buddies and simply won’t miss a Monday night if at all possible.
Drew Olson, president of Peru Cal Ripken Little League, said finding volunteers to be on the field with the players has never been an issue.
“Short of some scheduling problems, it’s never a problem,” Olson said. “Last week we struggled because there were so many scheduling issues, siblings playing other sports, dance, vacation. Tonight we had more buddies than we had players and that’s how it works out most nights.
“I have three or four kids that will play every week without asking,” he continued. “They’re going to show up on Monday night at 5:45. There’s some kids that are just learning about it a little more, but they just come out here and they play baseball. That’s what they do.”
Thanks to PA announcer, Danielle Miller, all the Buddy Ball players have been given a nickname such as Lauren the Hard Hitter, Cooper the Terminator, Anna The Wolf – who’s plate appearances came with a hearty howl over the PA – then there’s Nikki the Princess, Sassy Brandy, Addy Buggy Miller, Mavrik the Doodlebug, Dakota the Cracken, and Hunter the Babe, who travels from Anderson every week to play.
Some Buddy Ball players take the field in their wheel chairs and have buddies help them circle the bases, or maybe take swings at the plate, toss or hand them the ball and let them throw when they’re in the field.
Buddies from the Peru Little League took turns pitching to both teams, and did very well in soft-tossing their pitches to make hitting a little easier. A big gathering of spectators cheered loudly when a player hit the ball and offered unlimited encouragement and positivity.
At its essence, Buddy Ball is simply baseball. At its core, it’s kids and adults loving kids and giving them a chance to be kids.
“I like this one because the kids are involved. It’s good for the kids that are neurotypical to play with the kids with special needs so that they’re not scared of the kids,” said Christine McQuiston, who brings her son, Oliver from Kokomo to experience Buddy Ball. “It’s neat to see that almost as much as to see our kids playing. Watching them start out real nervous because they’ve never really been around kids with special needs, then by the end they’re like ‘Oh my gosh these, kids are awesome’ and they have fun. It’s just fun.”
Buddy Ball had as many as 52 kids for one of its seasons, and Ortman said there is room for growth. Kids from age four to 22 that struggle with a mental, physical, emotional or development disability are welcome to play at their own ability.
Buddy Ball games are three innings. Every player bats every inning. Everyone gets to hit the ball – there are no outs or foul balls, and everyone gets to circle the bases and cross home plate.
Scores are not kept because everyone on the field is winning every week.
“What it ultimately turns into is just a bunch of kids playing baseball,” Olson said. “It’s no different than any sand lot game that happens any night across the country anywhere. You see it and watch it come together, some of them are like okay ‘What do I do?’ then it’s like ‘Okay, this is what we do.’ It works out perfect every game.
“They are just creating relationships with other players. It’s kids that are being kids,” he added. “Sports is the one level playing field. Even in regular baseball, baseball is the one way out for some these kids that are in troubled homes or whatnot. These kids are just out here playing ball.”
Buddy Ball is free to play thanks to sponsorship by Bott Electrical, Campbell Cruze Inc., Hope Bridge, Kokomo Grain Inc., Newton Oil, Select Equipment, Harvesting Capabilities, along with a few anonymous donors.
Kids receive t-shits, hats, a year-end pizza party and trophies to go with their experience of playing.
There are no geographical limits for eligible participants. Anyone that fits a players profile can come to Peru starting next April and enjoy Buddy Ball.
Anyone interested in participating in future seasons can reach out directly to Brad Ortman at 765-860-5107, or visit Peru Buddy Ball Baseball on Facebook.
