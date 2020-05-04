Brent M. Dobbins, 21 of Andrews passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Fort Wayne. Brent was a Huntington North High school graduate. He enjoyed working with his hands. Brent loved listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. He could brighten your day with his jokes.
Brent was born on July 4, 1998 in Shreveport, Louisiana, the son of David and Lenette (Brand) Dobbins.
Survivors include his parents; a brother: Gage Dobbins; a nephew: Jaxxon Dobbins; grandmother: Rose Brand; grandfather: Tom Older; grandfather: Rick Dobbins; aunt: Taletha Brand; uncle: Justin Older and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother: Deborah Older and a grandfather: Richard Brand.
There will be no public services.
Memorial donations can be made out to Lenette Dobbins in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Brent’s on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.