Bradley James Wilson, 44, of Lebanon, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born September 1, 1978, in Indianapolis, the son of Chris L. and Susan E. (Lord) Wilson.
On September 5, 2008, he was married to Jennifer Marie (Shubert) Wilson in Indianapolis; they later divorced.
Brad was a 1997 graduate of Lebanon High School and had attended Purdue University. He had worked for Vicksmetal in Frankfort as a Quality Supervisor where he met his girlfriend, Lisa Zula. Recently he was working for Boone Beverage in Lebanon as a Sales Representative. In addition, he dedicated his time as the wresting coach at the Lebanon Middle School.
In his free time, Brad enjoyed fishing, kayaking, but more importantly, his family. He loved his children tremendously.
Survivors include his parents, Chris and Susan Wilson of Lebanon; children, Seth C. Wilson of Lebanon and Rosemary E. Wilson of Lebanon; stepdaughter, Calista M. Cole of Muncie; sisters, Erica Lee (Nicholas) Lind of South Carolina and Melissa A. (Joshua) Deater of Brownsburg; and girlfriend, Lisa M. Zula of Lafayette.
Visitation is planned from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Myers Mortuary, 1502 North Lebanon Street, in Lebanon, Indiana. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 319 East South Street, in Lebanon. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lebanon.
Memorials may be made in his memory to the Indiana Donor Network.
Online condolences: myersmortuary.com
