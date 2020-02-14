When LilDorris Bolden is not working the night-shift as a CNA at Colonial Oaks or caring for her kids, she is planning a party.
Bolden owns an event decorating business called ZTZ Balloons and Decorations in Marion.
She specializes in balloon decorations, including columns, arches and centerpieces.
“It all depends on what the person asks for,” Bolden said. “I’m willing to work with you as long as you’re willing to work with me.”
Bolden said she loves using her creativity to bring her clients’ visions to life.
“I love everything about it. I’ll look at a video and put my own twist to it,” Bolden said.
After hiring a friend to decorate her daughter’s third birthday seven years ago, Bolden said she fell in love with event decorating.
“She brought all the princesses to Marion,” Bolden said. “After that, I got into decorating parties and all the stuff myself. It’s an extra hobby for me.”
Bolden said her favorite projects were a royal-themed first birthday and her daughter’s unicorn-themed birthday party.
While Bolden enjoys working with individuals to help make their party dreams a reality, she said she also has a passion for bringing people together in Marion and giving them a place to have fun.
“I have my own kids. I want to do stuff with my own kids, and I don’t want to have to go out of town in order to do that,” Bolden said. “I want to bring it here.”
Bolden currently works out of her home but hopes to have a venue of her own soon.
Last year, Bolden hosted two public dances for the Marion community, a father-daughter dance and a mother-son dance.
This year, Bolden plans to bring those events back and add an adult prom.
“You don’t have to go out and buy an expensive dress or suit. It’s all about coming out, having fun with your little ones,” Bolden said. “That’s the main reason I do that. I never got to do anything like that with my mom.”
The last time Bolden attended a prom was more than 10 years ago, and she said she thinks many adults would enjoy attending prom again.
“I’m ready to take off and bring more stuff to Marion,” Bolden said. “When I was growing up here, we had a lot of stuff. We would go out, ride our bikes, go bowling, to the movies. There was always something going on here for us.”
Bolden’s 10-year-old daughter does not have the options she did growing up, she said.
“She’s limited to the things she can do here, besides skating and the Splash House during the summer. A lot of places left. People moved away,” Bolden said. “I’m trying to change that. It takes me and the support of the community to make that happen.”
One way to help, Bolden said, is shopping local.
“Everybody is trying to take off. More power to everyone,” Bolden said. “Support your locals. Keep it at home.”
A Mommy & Me Luau Dance will be April 18 from 5-8 p.m. and A King’s First Queen Mother-Son Dance will be May 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Amvets, 705 W. 37th St. in Marion. For more information on future events and to buy tickets, visit ZTZ Balloons and Decorations on Facebook.
