Control the tempo. Control the glass. Control the scoreboard.
While a lot more went into deciding the outcome of Wednesday’s Crossroads League men’s basketball showdown between No. 25 Huntington and No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan, the first two of those factors played the leading role in the third.
Indiana Wesleyan held a resounding, 39-16 advantage in the rebounding battle and the Wildcats also controlled the pace of play for most of the 40 minutes, limiting the Foresters - the Crossroads’ top scoring unit - to their second-lowest offensive output of the season.
The result was IWU moving to 6-0 and into first-place alone in the CL standings with an 83-69 triumph.
“Rebounding was a huge deal. Coming into to it we knew that was a strength of theirs,” said HU coach Kory Alford. “It’s not a weakness of ours, but it’s not something we’ve dominated. It was a focus, something we’ve worked on all week, but they were able to impose their will on both ends of the floor around the rim.”
The contest also featured all the trademarks of the nightly Crossroads League grind: intensity and physicality, which at times bread a bit of chippy-ness - along with standout performances from some of the best players NAIA basketball has to offer.
The Wildcats scored the game’s first five points and never trailed in the game. Huntington tied the game at 17, but IWU followed with a 9-0 then extended to a 29-19 lead on Spencer Piercefield’s 3-pointer with 6:29 remaining in the first half.
The Foresters answered with a 9-0 run of their own over the next two-plus minutes to pull back within one before IWU closed the half with a 10-4 spurt and 39-32 advantage.
Huntington drew within three (48-45) just over five minutes into the second half, but back-to-back layups by Noah Smith three minutes later put IWU on top by 11 (59-48).
Smith scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and made several clutch plays in the closing minutes to help IWU secure the win.
“Noah down the end of the game, the last five minutes, just controlled it,” said IWU coach Greg Tonagel. “He finished at the rim, made some passes. It was an elite point guard performance from Noah.”
Indiana Wesleyan was able to maintain at least an eight-point lead over the next eight-plus minutes then gained full control by extending to a 79-64 margin with 2:38 to play.
IWU’s All-American big man, Seth Maxwell, poured in a game-high 23 points on 11-of-19 field goal shooting. The 7-footer also collected five rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist. Maxwell’s presence and experience was another important factor in IWU remaining unbeaten in league play.
“We maintained our poise through the chippy-ness. It was a competitive game, that’s what the Crossroads League is, especially when you get two teams at the top going at it,” Tonagel said. “I thought Seth Maxwell was really good from start to finish. He played through it. He was locked in. He bailed us out a few times when we just didn’t have a lot of flow offensively.”
Piercefield, who played for the first time in nearly a month, added 14 points while Griffin Kliewer chipped in 13 points and had game highs of 10 rebounds and five assists. Tim Adetukasi and Nolan Mader scored six points apiece. Adetukasi had seven rebounds and Javan Buchanan had six boards.
Huntington was led by All-CL point guard, Zach Goodline, who scored 21 points and dished out four assists. Goodline scored 15 points in the first half.
“He’s as good of a player as we’re going to play against. We were able to throw multiple guys at him,” Tonagel said of Goodline. “Tim Adetukasi’s effort wore him down. He’s not a guy you can play with one guy, it’s going to take multiple guys.”
Lane Sparks had 17 points and five rebounds for the Foresters. Landen Jordan added 14 points, four blocked shots and three boards while Ben Humrichous had 12 points and three rebounds.
Jordan was tasked with guarding Maxwell in the post.
“We played really, really hard. I was proud of our fight,” Alford said. “I thought Landen Jordan gave us everything in his first matchup with Seth Maxwell … I couldn’t ask anything from a sophomore big.
“That game was played at about 66 possessions, and we play at about 78, 79 possessions and average around 90 points a game,” Alford added. “You’ve got to be able to win games at different paces. Our game on Saturday will be much more up-tempo, but tonight we played at their pace and they were able to win. They’re really tough to beat on their home court. It’s a game we’ve got to learn from and move on.”
Huntington (12-4, 4-2 in CL) visits Bethel (11-5, 3-3) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan (12-4, 6-0) hits the road for a battle at No. 4 Grace (15-1, 5-1) Saturday at 3 p.m.
