Huntington Police Department
9:29 a.m., Monday, theft, 1004 Salamonie Ave., Huntington.
12:29 p.m., Monday, accident with property damage, 517 Etna Ave., Huntington.
2:25 p.m., Monday, accident with property damage, 450 Frontage Road, Aldi Foods, Huntington.
4:01 p.m., Monday, trespassing, 135 E. Northpoint Ave., Orschlen, Huntington.
4:51 p.m., Monday, burglary, 334 Allen St., Huntington.
4:58 p.m., Monday, found needle, 460 Mayne St., Huntington.
6:55 p.m., Monday, domestic, 1203 Evergreen Road, Dollar General, Huntington.
8:30 p.m., Monday, child safety, 405 E. Franklin St., #B, Parkview Apartments, Huntington.
10:04 p.m., Monday, warrant, 1937 Grant St., Huntington.
1:30 a.m., Tuesday, suicidal threat, 500 block of William Street, Huntington.
2:12 a.m., Tuesday, drugs, 507 W. Park Drive, Johnsons Junction, Huntington.
Huntington County Sheriff’s Department
12:05 p.m., Monday, civil matter, 235 Safari Trail, The Awakening Church, Huntington.
1:56 p.m., Monday, slide off, 2821 E. Markle Road, Huntington.
2:01 p.m., Monday, theft, 7251 S. Warren Road, Subway, Huntington.
3:38 p.m., Monday, accident with property damage, N. US 23 E and North Jefferson Street, Huntington.
4:01 p.m., Monday, trespassing, 135 E. Northpoint Ave., Orschlen, Huntington.
4:20 p.m., Monday, warrant, 6275 N. 200 E., Huntington.
6:55 p.m., Monday, domestic, 1203 Evergreen Road and West 450 South, Huntington.
