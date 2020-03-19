Huntington City Police
6:57 a.m., Wednesday, accident with property damage, West Park Drive and Thomas Road, Huntington.
9:48 a.m., Wednesday, disturbance, 521 Lafontaine St., Huntington.
2:20 p.m., Wednesday, suspicious, 847 German St., Huntington.
2:53 p.m., Wednesday, disturbance, 1937 Grant St., Huntington.
4:01 p.m., Wednesday, domestic, 700 block of Second Street, Huntington.
5:01 p.m., Wednesday, trespassing, 800 Keswick Drive, Huntington.
7:50 p.m., Wednesday, disturbance, 313 E. Franklin St., New Life Fellowship Church, Huntington.
9:33 p.m., Wednesday, disturbance, 805 Etna Ave., Huntington.
1:58 a.m., Thursday, suspicious, 416 E. High St., Huntington.
3:01 a.m., Thursday, suspicious vehicle, 1215 N Warren Road, AJ’s BP Station, Huntington.
3:01 a.m., Thursday, suspicious, 516 Webster St., Huntington.
5:42 a.m., Thursday, alcohol, 311 Riverside Dr., #B, Second Dwelling Unit, Huntington.
Huntington County Sheriff’s Department
6:22 a.m., Wednesday, accident involving deer, 3681 S. 400 E., Markle.
1:55 p.m., Wednesday, accident with property damage, South Jefferson Street and South Broadway Street, Huntington.
3:02 p.m., Wednesday, suspicious vehicle, Memorial Lane and Bartlett Street, Huntington.
8:47 p.m., Wednesday, suspicious, North US 24 East and North 200 East, Huntington.
5:51 a.m., Thursday, suspicious, 6808 North US 24 East, Two EEs Winery, Huntington.
Warren Police Department
9 p.m., Wednesday, suspicious, 202 E. Second St., United Church of Christ, Warren.
Emergencies
Roanoke Fire Department
8:50 p.m., Wednesday, medical assist, 686 Puttman Place, Lot 31, Roanoke.
Warren Fire Department
6:58 p.m., Wednesday, medical assist, 134 Dogwood Drive, Warren.
Huntington Township Fire Department
11:50 p.m., Wednesday, medical assist, 156 W. Markle Road, Huntington.
Huntington City Fire Department
2:20 p.m., Wednesday, medical assist, 2810 N. Jefferson St.,, Huntington.
