Blake A. “Holden” Campbell, age 20, of Marion, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at home.
Blake was born on October 25, 2002 in Marion, Indiana, the son of Cindy Johnson.
He worked at the WalMart Distribution Center in Gas City. Blake enjoyed gaming, fishing and basketball. He loved being outside and doing yard work. He was in to cars, especially the exotic cars. Blake was a very out-going person, a jokester, and never took anything seriously. He also liked telling stories.
He is survived by his mother, Cindy Johnson of Marion; his step-father, Richard “David” Cole of Marion, a brother, William B. Pearson III of Ft. Wayne; his grandfather, James Holden of Muncie; and Pamela Tiller of Muncie.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Raven Choate Robinson Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Indiana, 1100 W. 42nd Street #140, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208. Online condolences and memories for the family can be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
