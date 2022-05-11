Mississinewa scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a three-run deficit and earn a 7-5 win over Madison-Grant Tuesday on Rick Atkinson field.
The wins keeps Ole Miss remain with just one loss in the Central Indiana Conference race and in the chase for the championship, which will be decided over the next few days.
Deaton Dilts had two of Ole Miss seven hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Carson Campbell and Kohen Bailey each had a hit and two RBI. Campbell also stole two bases and scored twice. Holden Brown, Greg O’Banion and Luke Bennett added an RBI apiece.
Teagan Yeagy went 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored for M-G. Chad Harbert was 2-for-4 with a runs scored while Mason Richards, Ty Evans and Gavin Kelich each drove in a run.
Keaghan Williams allowed eight hits and four earned runs with two strikeouts and a walk in his complete game effort to earn the win.
Mississinewa (7-6, 2-1 in CIC) visits Blackford Thursday and finishes its suspended game with Oak Hill on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Gas City. The Indians and Golden Eagles were tied 3-3 entering the 10th inning when darkness set in on April 21.
Madison-Grant (8-10, 3-3) visits Frankton Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Eastbrook 15, Elwood 2 (5 inn)
Eastbrook recorded 10 hits and drew eight walks in its CIC win at Elwood on Tuesday.
Raef Biddle went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and scored three runs for Eastbrook. Brody Brodkorb was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored. Conner Boyd had a hit, two RBI and scored twice. Jett Engle and Eli Martin each had a double and an RBI. Luke Shearer was 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored.
Brodkorb and Cooper Craw combined on a two hitter.
Eastbrook (10-4-1, 3-1) hosts Oak Hill (16-4, 5-0) Thursday at 5 p.m. and will try to prevent the Eagles from clinching at least a share of the CIC championship.
Oak Hill 10, Blackford 3
The Golden Eagles scored eight runs in the fourth inning, five with two outs, to break a 2-2 en route to the win Tuesday in Hartford City.
Tyler Rennaker pitched four innings to earn the win. He allowed three hits an no earned runs. Rennaker was also 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases.
Dale Kinder had two hits with a double and drove in three for Oak Hill. Drew Wagner was 2-for-5 with a stole base and JC Hernandez added a double and two RBI.
Oak Hill can clinch a share of the CIC championship Thursday at Eastbrook.
High school softball
Madison-Grant 10, Mississinewa 0 (5)
Anziele Thomas and Chelsea Parker combined to throw a no-hitter and keep the Class 2A No. 8 Argylls unbeaten in the CIC Tuesday in Gas City.
Thomas struck out three and walked two in her four innings while Parker recorded all three outs in the fifth via strikeouts.
Daya Greene and Elizabeth Lee had three hits and an RBI apiece for M-G. Green stole a base and scored twice. Chelsea Bowland was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Thomas was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Parker, Katie Duncan, Johnna Hiatt and Demie Havens also drove in runs.
Madison-Grant (15-3, 5-0 in CIC) can claim a share of the CIC title with a win at Frankton (10-5, 4-0) Thursday at 5 p.m.
Elwood 3, Eastbrook 2
Host Elwood scored two runs in the first and one in the third and held on after Eastbrook rallied for its two runs in the fifth.
Allison Mullenix, Abbey Cansler, Ava Waters, Chloe Poe and Addison Coates accounted for all five of Eastbrook’s hits. Cansler had an RBI and scored a run, Poe drove in a run and Morgan Dixon scored.
Eastbrook (6-8, 1-4 in CIC) hosts Oak Hill Thursday at 5 p.m.
Blackford 4, Oak Hill 0
The Golden Eagles collected five hits, but could get a run across the plate Tuesday in Hartford City.
Mia Edwards was 3-for-3 with a double for Oak Hill. Nikki Alston and Maxy Pittman also had hits.
Karsyn Wiley allowed nine hits and struck out 10 in her five innings in the circle for Oak Hill.
Oak Hill (9-9, 2-3) visits Eastbrook Thursday.
Boys golf
Oak Hill 172, Alexandria 190
Casey Griffin shot 42 to earn medalist and lead Oak Hill to its fifth-straight win Tuesday.
Kamron Cabe and Landon Ormsby each shot 43, Trent Nelson added 44 and Carter Elkins carded 46 for the Eagles.
