Beverly Ann Harlan Van Hook was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Mrs. Van Hook was born in Frankfort, IN on Sept. 27, 1933. Her parents were Guy and Alberta (Wells) Harlan. She married Warren Van Hook in Frankfort on November 28, 1954. While married to Mr. Van Hook, they were engaged in livestock and grain farming, in Jackson Township in Tippecanoe County. They also raised and sold buffalo.
Beverly took much pride in the fact that she had many friends and classmates from her grade school days whom she spoke to weekly.
Her greatest pleasure in life was being with her family. She enjoyed going to, and rarely missed a sporting event in which her children or grandchildren were involved.
She is survived by daughters: GuyAnne (Tom) Lillpop and Missy (Chris) Mobley of Lafayette; grandsons: Ross (Marsha) Lillpop of West Point and Jesse Blue of Lafayette; and granddaughter Abby (former spouse Brandon Hostetler) Lillpop of Lafayette; great-grandson: Tommy Lillpop, and step great-grandsons: Kenny Watkins and Jeffrey (Susan) Watkins and a special nephew Michael Harlan of St. George, UT.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Max and David Kent Harlan, and sister Waverly Kelley.
A memorial service to celebrate Beverly’s life will be Saturday, May 14 at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1526 S. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47905. Visitation will begin at 1pm, Eastern Star last rites at 2pm, and memorial service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Immanuel United Church of Christ or Almost Home Humane Society.
