Services for Betty Mae Brown, age 78 of Unionville, Tennessee, and formerly of Peru/Denver, Indiana, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at McClain Funeral Home, Denver.
Friends may visit at the funeral home from noon until the time of service. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Denver, Indiana.
Ms. Brown passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born on Friday, Nov. 12, 1943 in Berwyn, Illinois to the late Randall Melvin Herman Sr. and Mary Constance Wieler Herman. She was a high school graduate and retired from Lions Club International in 1999 after 22 years of service.
On Feb. 14, 1991 she married Joseph S. Brown and he preceded her in death in 2002.
She is survived by two children, Denise (Steve) Paulson, Thompson, Illinois; and Leigh Ann (Jason) Williams, Unionville; one sister, Shirley Michels, Lyon, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Herman, Camdenton, Missouri; and Patricia Bowman, Bardwell, Kentucky.
Betty is also survived by two grandchildren, Rachel (Steven) Teeter, Unionville and Katelyn Paulson, Thompson, Illinois; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron McGee, Unionville; and Christopher Reccord, Thompson, Illinois; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Randall Herman Jr. and Jack Herman; two sisters-in-law, Sally (Ken) Couch and Dixie (Dennis) Johnson; and one nephew, Timothy Couch.
