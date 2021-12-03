Betty Louise Edwards, 85, Marion, passed away in her home at 2:12 am on Monday, November 29, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, October 7, 1936, to Herman and Dessie (Mathias) Bollhoefer.
Betty worked in production at General Tire. She enjoyed traveling, as well as going to casinos and auctions. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Joe Bonewitz of Marion; daughters, Indy Hanthorn of OK, Pamela Dohner of Plymouth, and Doris Ann Bonewitz of Kokomo; 10 grandchildren; brother, Dean Bollhoefer of Van Buren; and sister, Ruth Ann Lawing of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Harold Bollhoefer and Herman Bollhoefer; and sisters, Estle Young, Mary Lines, Cora Stagg, Dorothy Chance, and Donna Carlson.
At Betty's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
