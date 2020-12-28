Betty Davis, 84, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at her home. She was born January 2, 1936 to George and Alice (Poole) Miller in Wells county Indiana. Betty attended Jefferson Township High School in Upland, IN where she graduated. She married Dick Nelson.
Memorial contributions can be made to Warren Church of Christ 302 N Wayne St. Warren, IN 46792.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, IN.
Online condolences can be made at glancyfuneralhomes.com.
