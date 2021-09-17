The Best of Huntington County contest kicks off today. Inside you will find round one nominations.
This year, all nominations and voting will be done online. If you cannot access the internet, you can still fill out the form inside today’s paper with your nominations and bring them to our office, if you wish. Please visit https://huntingtonherald-press.secondstreetapp.com/Huntington-Countys-Greatest-2021/ to get started.
Nominations will take place from Sept. 19, 2021 to Oct. 3, 2021. This year, you can nominate your favorites in each category daily.
After round one nominations are completed and we tally the votes to determine the top three winners of each category, we will begin the voting to select winners. Voting starts Oct. 10, 2021 and runs through Oct. 24, 2021.
Winners will be announced Nov. 11, 2021.
Have fun and participate! Let’s make this fall fun!
