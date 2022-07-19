Standing next to his bicycle on Friday, July 15, 2022 in front of Scout Hall at Warvel Park in North Manchester, Benjamin Barefoot said he couldn't recall exactly what he was doing in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 15, 2014.
“I do not remember the day at all,” he said.
But, he can say what he would have normally done on a Tuesday.
“My normal activities were I'd get up in the morning and pack a backpack with the stuff I needed for work,” he said. “I worked ... out west of town. I'd hop on my bike and zig-zag through the back of town almost to where Casey's is and then I'd get on the highway. And then I'd pedal and do what you do on a bicycle.”
The police report which appeared in the Wabash Plain Dealer two days after the fact told an abbreviated version of what happened next.
“The Wabash County Sheriff's Department (WCSD) investigated the following accidents,” stated the Thursday, July 17, 2014 edition. “At 5:48 a.m. Tuesday on Indiana 114, a westbound tractor-trailer driven by Andrew Shanks, 27, Custar, Ohio, collided with a bicycle driven by Benjamin Barefoot, 32, North Manchester. Estimated damages were between $5,001 and $10,000.”
Now, eight years after that fateful day, Barefoot had returned to the scene of the crash which eventually claimed one of his legs.
But, this time he wanted to finish the ride.
The crash
According to the crash report provided to the Plain Dealer by the WCSD, Shanks said he could not see Barefoot on the bicycle in the early morning hours when the crash happened.
“Please keep in mind that the available evidence that day did show that Mr. Barefoot was riding his bike on the white fog line, or paved portion of the highway, at the time of the collision, and daylight had not yet broken,” said WCSD chief deputy J. Tyler Guenin.
Guenin said Barefoot did receive a citation for not having proper lamps and reflectors on his bicycle. According to Indiana Code, a bicycle operated on a highway from one-half hour after sunset until one-half hour before sunrise must be equipped with a lamp on the front exhibiting a white light visible from a distance of at least 500 feet to the front, and a lamp on the rear exhibiting a red light visible from a distance of 500 feet to the rear or a red reflector visible from a distance of 500 feet to the rear. According to the crash report, the accident occurred at 5:48 a.m. Sunrise in North Manchester was to be at 6:22 a.m.
The crash itself occurred about 300 feet west of Wabash County Road 100 West. Barefoot was thrown from the bicycle and landed in the ditch. He was “flown from the scene by Lutheran Air due to, amongst other injuries, a compound fracture to his left leg.”
The aftermath
Barefoot said after almost two years and 16 surgeries “we finally went with amputation.”
Barefoot said he then met Kent Turnbow of Turnbow Prosthetics, who created his first prosthetic.
“He was an amputee himself. I was like, 'This is a good fit being an amputee. He knows how it feels to wear a leg, let alone make a leg,'” said Barefoot.
Barefoot said after that, he “met a real nice woman and got married and moved up to Michigan.” At this point, he needed a new prosthesis. So, Turnbow introduced him to Bremer Prosthetics, which is based in Michigan. Scott Baranek, of Bremer Prosthetics, is also a fellow amputee.
“Both my prosthesis are (from) amputees,” said Barefoot. “Honestly, I think that's the way to go. If you're going to wear a leg why not get one made by a guy who also wears one. He knows how it feels. … I say to him, 'I'm feeling this.' And he's like, 'OK, when that happens to me, this is what's going on and I can help you out.' And he does triathlons and he inspired me to finally finish the ride. And I'm just sad it took me eight years to do it.”
Barefoot said the nonprofit Wiggle Your Toes helped him obtain a new bicycle for Friday's ride.
“It's a pain in the butt to get started, but once you're pedaling it's just like riding a bicycle,” said Barefoot. “Especially when my shoes lock into the pedals and it makes it feel like normal. It's just a little bit trickier getting off. I'm still working on mastering that, but once that's done it's really smooth sailing.”
Learning to live with one leg
Barefoot said gets phantom pains every once in a while.
“I probably will tonight, because it tends to be the more active you are, it fires up the nerves in your leg and you feel them more,” said Barefoot. “Most of the time it happens at the most inopportune times. Like I'll just be talking to somebody and the next thing I know, boom, somebody just stepped on my foot. 'No, I'm talking about the foot I don't have.' Also, when you take your leg off at night, when you're laying in bed, those nerves start kicking in and it's really weird, but I don't have a choice but to get used to it.”
Baranek, who joined Friday's ride, said he began making artificial limbs after he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident.
“We make limbs so people can accomplish their goals,” said Baranek. “But a lot of what we do too is just trying to motivate and inspire people to do things.”
Baranek said the socket is the main point of contact for the prosthetic.
“There are different suspension systems,” said Baranek. “There's pin-locking and suction. They're custom-made for every individual. We'll take a plaster cast of Ben's residual limb and that's the starting point for that. If you have a plaster cast that's a negative model. We would pour that with plaster to get a positive model and then we start the fitting process from there.”
Baranek said the prosthetic legs they make can range in price between $10,000 and $14,000, which is usually paid for by insurance.
Baranek said they can make them appear however the patient wants them to. The one he was wearing that day looked almost identical to his other leg.
“Some people want a cosmetic leg so it looks more like their other leg,” said Baranek. “I have running legs and athletic legs that look more athletic. This just happens to be the one that I'm wearing today. This is Ben's pattern. He picked that himself.”
Unlike Baranek, Barefoot's prosthesis had pictures of Spider-Man on it.
“I wanted to let my geek (flag) fly,” said Barefoot. “I found out my nephew's favorite superhero and whatever it is I put it on the leg for at least a year so I can be their favorite uncle. As long as they don't want a leg like me.”
Hoping to inspire others
Baranek said he hoped other amputees would find inspiration in Barefoot's ride.
“I do triathlons myself. That will probably be one of our next projects for Ben,” said Baranek. “If somebody is going through something like that and they see Ben's story, they might think, 'Hey, this isn't the end of everything. And that might inspire them to really push themselves. Times get tough at the beginning. That's why I respect what he's trying to do and I'm glad I can be a part of it and I can help him do it. I'm just glad he's here.”
Barefoot said he would have done the ride by himself, but that he was “not alone this time.”
Barefoot said he tries his best to keep a sense of humor about his situation.
“All my shirts are leg humor,” said Barefoot. “I had a shirt on that said, 'I'm trying to think of an amputee, but I'm stumped.' I've got a bumper sticker that says '2 Cool 4 2 Legs.' Another one says, 'Before you ask, a zombie ate my leg.' Another one says, 'A UFO abducted my leg.' And then I've got ... one that says 'Nacho average amputee.' It's to make me approachable. Some people are afraid to ask amputees what happened. I don't always want to stop and talk, but if a little kid comes up and asks me, I want them to feel welcome. I tell them you really should talk to your parents before you talk to me because not all of us are this nice. And some of them don't care if you're 5 years old, they will rip your head off. It's not a fun experience, but from my perspective, it's not your fault so why am I going to take it out on you? I try to make the best of it and I try to be an inspiration for those who are going through something similar to me.”
And with that, Barefoot and Baranek mounted their bicycles and headed out to finish the ride.
