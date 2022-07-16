Have you created a bucket list? An imaginative practice, no doubt.
As a writer, assumed to possess some imagination, I should make one. Instead, I recall having already done the following, which I would rather not repeat:
Sleeping on a roof. My young father, fed up with our tiny apartment’s sweltering heat, took us fussy preschoolers onto the third-story roof, where night breezes cooled us. Did I dream this? Only if my brother and I had the same dream. We agree: once was interesting, but a solution that now makes us sweat buckets.
Buying stupid shoes. Why would any woman risk double ankle surgery – and a possible fractured skull – from a stroll along a sidewalk? Yet, at 20, I blew precious dollars on red platforms with heels so high they gave me air sickness.
Repentant, I then purchased “healthy” earth shoes – hideous, brown footwear with nonexistent heels and built-up soles that tilted me backward. If good health consisted of missing street curbs because I was viewing the stars, they kept me healthy.
Attending the Indianapolis 500. The track’s immensity – concerts and carnivals entertaining in the infield during the race – boggled my mind. The cars’ incredible speed and incessant roar made me crave 30 seconds of quiet inside a refrigerator, as heat sizzled us like bacon. An amazing event, but once was sufficient for a lifetime.
Touring France without knowing the language. When I shopped in Paris, my French, limited to “bon jour” and “french fries,” invoked universal eye rolls. I also had found my way to Petite Street, where shops sold clothes that fit only Tinkerbell. I want to visit Paris again, but only if I learn basic French and shrink.
Some remembrances give me the shivers. Never again do I want to:
Camp next to someone a visiting sheriff greeted by name.
Read Ku Klux Klan recruitment posters in a restaurant.
Lodge in a Central American hotel room with a broken lock.
Accept a ride with a stranger.
Nor will I
Jog with my husband, six inches taller than I. We tried this during our first year of marriage. I attribute the following 46 years together to my wisdom in refusing to do it again. Ever.
Sleep with my head at the foot of the bed. I wanted breezes from the only window to reach me. Hubby turned over for a kiss and found my feet on the pillow, which ended that experiment. I suppose I should credit his wisdom – and a ceiling fan – for our longevity.
Endure red- and orange- striped shag carpet.
Function in a closet-sized kitchen whose fridge froze lettuce and melted ice cream.
Sample saki. The paper cupful I consumed at Disney’s Epcot Center tasted like turpentine.
Drink cherry Coke. Can you say “cough syrup”?
Challenge anyone to a doughnut-eating contest. Ronnie, a smart-mouthed, street kid attended the Bible club I held in my home. When he claimed he could outeat anyone, I called his bluff and devoured twice as many as he. Humbled, Ronnie went home early “cause I don’t feel so good.” Humbled, I realized the Bible did not recommend this form of evangelism and called his mother to apologize. Silence. Then a roar of laughter. “You took him down a peg. I like that.”
Still, I could look neither a doughnut nor the bathroom scales in the face.
God, either, but soon I realized He not only had forgiven me, but used the incident to teach both Ronnie and me a lesson, namely, engage brain before mouth. And stomach.
God also taught me He is not limited by my clueless mistakes. To my amazement, the kid still attended Bible Club. Decades later, I pray his memories of the doughnut disaster have faded. That Ronnie recalls with absolute clarity that Jesus loves him.
In reviewing that incident and the rest of my once-but-never-again list, I also realize God has protected me big-time. I never fell off my shoes or a roof. I have not made headlines as an abducted woman, joined the Ku Klux Klan, or worn French Tinkerbell clothes.
I now can look a doughnut in the face. Several, actually.
But the bathroom scales? Still working on that.
And maybe God’s bucket list for me.
