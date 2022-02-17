What fragrance immediately takes you back to your childhood?
In my case, the scent of soup bubbling on the stove time-travels me back to my mother’s kitchen. Cold and wet from slogging home from school, I fill my nose and soul with her soup’s warm promise that I soon will fill my empty stomach, too.
Oh. It’s 2022, and I am the one who will cook the soup this evening. Maybe Mom’s beef vegetable? Her Saturday-night chili? Clam chowder? Chicken tortilla? On a chilly February day like this, she would have dotted her chicken soup with what she called “slop-and-drop” noodles, unaware gourmets referred to them as “rivels.”
Mom would have agreed with Molière, a famous seventeenth-century French playwright: “I live on good soup, not on fine words.”
Whether Molière wrote about soup or not, creative minds down through the centuries have related different versions of a European folk tale commonly known as “Stone Soup.” What modern child has not heard the story of how a hungry traveler(s), using an empty kettle and stone, persuaded stingy villagers to share their bounty so all could enjoy a delicious meal? Books, magazines, movies, songs, and even software have borrowed the concept (though personally, I would rather just eat the soup.)
A classic story, “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll, features a song about soup that has puzzled me since I was a child. Fiction or not, why would the Mock Turtle — obviously a turtle himself — laud turtle soup as “beau—yootiful soup”?
First, if I found myself boiling in a big pot on some far-flung, cannibalistic island, I would not sing. If I did, I probably would not warble the merits of this Rachael-flavored dish as the ultimate in haute cuisine.
Enough literary commentary.
How do you like your soup temperature-wise? While I would not agree with model Chrissy Teigen in many areas, I laud her astute opinion on this subject: “That’s one thing I get neurotic about: I need my soup to be crazy hot.”
My husband has ducked under many a restaurant table when I have sent yucky, lukewarm soup back to the kitchen. Lately, before we eat out, he has taken to donning a fake mustache — strange, as he wears a real one, plus a beard. Though my obsession has messed with his mind, I imagine one thought reoccurs, loud and clear: If he had to marry a hot-soup fanatic, why not Chrissy, instead?
Too late for you, bud.
Enough marriage commentary.
May I include one more important point about temperature? Soups deliberately served cold should not exist. Enthusiasts may refer to them as gazpacho or vichyssoise or chlodnik, a Polish soup made with beets and yogurt. Call them polar pudding or Santa sauces. Just do not call them soup. When the thermometer reaches 90 degrees, hand me a popsicle instead.
Not that I diss foreign soups and stews. For centuries, steaming kettles of Thai curry, Portuguese caldo verde (potatoes, kale and sausage), Cuban white bean and chorizo, and North African squash soup have nourished thousands of cold, hungry diners. Though the earth’s population — other than the remote Japanese tribe who cherish it — might draw the line at kiburu, a concoction of bananas, coffee and dirt.
Still, soup brings humans together — a fact my mother knew well as she added a few more potatoes or handful of macaroni here, a cup of broth of there to feed our big, ravenous family, lonely parishioners who had dropped by the parsonage, and the occasional, hungry stranger.
Kate Dicamillo, an American author, said it well: “There ain't no point in making soup unless others eat it. Soup needs another mouth to taste it, another heart to be warmed by it.”
Mom, Kate isn’t the only one who got it right.
You cooked hundreds of kettles of beau—yootiful, beau—yootiful soup.
