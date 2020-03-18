A Huntington man will spend 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of battery resulting in serious injury, according to court records.
Police say Zachary A. Cutshall struck the victim in the jaw, causing the victim’s jaw to break, after the victim hit Cutshall during an argument. The victim needed to have surgery wiring the jawbone shut due to the altercation, according to a probably cause affidavit.
The probable cause affidavit states that the victim had issues related to fertility after the altercation occurred.
Cutshall was found not guilty on a Level 3 charge of aggravated battery resulting in disfiguration, according to court records, but Cutshall pleaded guilty to a habitual offender enhancement charge, which added a mandatory five years to his executed sentence.
According to court records, Cutshall was convicted two felony charges within the past 10 years, including auto theft and identity deception. The domestic battery conviction will be consecutive to his other cases.
Cutshall refused to talk to police during the investigation, but a witness testified that Cutshall reacted to being struck, instantly.
According to text messages obtained from Cutshall’s phone, he texted his dad “This (expletive) made me feel dead dad that’s why I almost (expletive) killed (the victim) with my hands,” according to the affidavit.
Police also used the following text as evidence in the trial, according to the affidavit.
“(The victim)’s friend that was in the house seen what I did too (the victim) and she was like OMG lol,” Cutshall reportedly wrote to someone else.
Circuit Court Judge Gavin Smith said that provocation was a mitigating factor in the sentencing, but he said the aggravating factors of parole violation and criminal history outweigh the mitigating factors.
Cutshall requested a public defender for the appeal process.
