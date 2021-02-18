My brother the philosopher declares COVID 19 has granted us the opportunity to live more reflective lives, to ponder deeply the wonders of the universe.
I agree. So this shivery February, I am contemplating a profound, not to mention, relevant, subject: long underwear.
Have too many online meetings destroyed my brain cells? Absolutely not.
Well, maybe.
Still, my interest in long johns is personal. I prefer that my husband not freeze into a hiker-sicle.
While sane people stay by the fire during inclement weather, he is addicted to five-mile winter walks. (And you thought Zoom had messed with my brain cells.) But he does not wear long johns, even if temperatures dip to zero. Perish the antiquated thought. No, like many other modern outdoorsmen, he wears “base layers.”
At first, when he mentioned the subject, I feared he had fallen prey to some new paint-your-body trend. For a guy who has worn brown one day and navy the next since birth, that sounded a little avantgarde. Eventually, as he expounded upon extensive research, I realized he was discussing a new, improved version of long johns. Their wickability — whatever that was.
Also, their price tags.
I did not see that coming. I should have. An ongoing proposal like this, with carefully edited facts and figures, always precedes his efforts to talk me into rubber-stamping his purchases.
After 46 years, I know this. He knows I know this. And that even if I accidentally (ahem!) lose my rubber stamp, he will make said purchase.
Nevertheless, on principle, I registered a protest. “John Sullivan never blew big bucks on base layers.”
“Who’s John Sullivan?” His eyes narrowed. “How do you know what kind of long underwear he buys?”
“He was a boxer who made long johns popular during the 1800s. Apparently, he wore the leggings into the ring.”
“With all that heavy cotton, he probably sweat gallons.” Hubby brightened. “Which is why I want base layers—”
“When I was walking miles across the I.U. campus in freezing rain,” I retorted, “I wore the long johns Mom sent me. Plain, cheap long johns. Why do you need something so expensive?” I pointed an accusing finger at his laptop screen. “Besides, whatever happened to thick, waffle-y layers? Those things don’t look like they could keep somebody warm in Florida.”
Patiently, he explained. A modern winter base layer consists of a thin, but warm shirt and leggings made of special fabrics that maintain body temperature, yet prevent the wearer from sweating too much — a condition that can endanger a hiker during extreme weather.
As always, he made his case sound infinitely reasonable.
As reasonable as a hike in single-digit weather can be.
Soon, however, he informed me he needs summer base layers, too.
Long johns during summer?
Not long johns, he said. “We’re talking wickability here.”
“Is that even in the dictionary?”
“I need wool T-shirts for my summer hikes.”
“Wool?” I stared. “Scratchy, hot wool? In July?”
The rubber stamp vanished into a black hole.
“It’s a special kind. Merino wool’s a main component of Smartwool.”
Smartwool in July. That still did not sound smart to me.
Besides, with growing technology, I am learning to distrust anything with the label “smart.” We already purchase smart phones, smart cars and smart watches. Now we have to buy smart underwear?
He insisted, “Smartwool enhances the layering system.”
A layering system? “Sounds as if it requires Wi-fi,” I said. “Or that it has something to do with satellites. They’re tracking people’s long underwear from outer space?”
The initial discussion went downhill from there, but I knew it was only a matter of time. He would never buy long johns. I could not permit my husband to freeze to death. So I gave in — because his base layers were on sale. Given his promise he’d also wear the wool T-shirts this winter, I found my rubber stamp and approved his purchases, making him very happy.
Plus — (gasp!) this is really hard to say—Hubby proved to be r—r (choke!)—
Right. The thin base layer system has kept him toasty and safe.
Sorry, John Sullivan.
But these days, when it comes to long johns, you and I were way off base.
