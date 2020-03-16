For more than 30 years, Nick’s Kitchen has been open to the public to sit down, catch up with friends and scarf down a tenderloin so big that it dwarfs the bun, but for the coming weeks, the tables will sit empty during normal business hours for the first time owner JeanAnne Bailey can remember.
After Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made an announcement Monday providing further restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, restaurants and bars across Huntington County reluctantly served their last customers Monday and made plans for surviving the coming days.
Holcomb asked Hoosiers to not gather in groups larger than 50 people, and he urged businesses to only offer to-go or take-out dining options to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s sickening that’s for sure,” April Burcroff, owner of Wings. Etc. Huntington, said Monday as she reacted to the statewide change. “I just hope it doesn’t destroy a lot of small businesses and that everyone can survive this. Obviously we are concerned about our safety but we are also concerned about all of the employees that we have. They’re nervous as well.”
Most restaurants and bars in Huntington and across Indiana are planning on remaining open to provide take out and delivery options, including Nick’s Kitchen and Wings Etc., and many business owners are asking for community support to help small businesses.
Burcroff said Wings Etc. will be offering curbside pickup to customers where the workers will take the food out to people’s cars so they don’t have to come inside the facility.
To help the local economy, Bailey encouraged the local community to eat order food to go at local restaurants, and other business owners took to Facebook to ask customers to consider buying gift cards to help business owners during a time where the state and federal government is asking citizens to self-quarantine.
“Choose to support us,” Bailey said.
Although groceries are having trouble stocking food right now, Bailey said Nick’s Kitchen hasn’t had any issues with shipping or distribution, so she said they are planning on continuing to feed the community.
“Our plan is to be open for carryout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the very least,” Bailey said. “We’re not 100 percent sure what we are going to do for the weekend yet. The weekends are our busiest times, so I think we will be open Saturday for some carryout and probably closed Sunday.”
Bailey said her company will be updating her Facebook page with the official hours as soon as possible, and many other businesses in Huntington County said similar things in regards to their businesses and planned events.
This change didn’t come as much of a surprise to Bailey, she said, since Ohio and Illinois announced similar closures on Sunday, but Bailey said she was still disappointed by the news although she respects the governor’s decision.
“I am just really sad about the whole thing because being a smaller town and a smaller place with no cases of the virus yet, I’m just thinking that maybe we could have run at half-capacity or something like that first, but he made the decision and we’ll abide by it,” she said.
Although Wings Etc. and a majority of businesses in Huntington County saw drops in sales starting last week, Bailey said there was a last-minute rush today as people prepare to self-isolate for the coming weeks. President Donald Trump urged the country Monday to not get into groups of more than 10 people.
“People were telling me that they were sad we were going to close and wanted to get one last tenderloin before and possibly have their last Nick’s experience for the month,” Bailey said. “People were really very supportive.”
The announcement wasn’t all bad news, however, as Bailey announced that her company would use the time to freshen up the look of the diner while helping protect the community’s health.
“We are going to take this time to do a lot of the cleaning and painting that we haven’t been able to do since it’s been business as usual,” she said. “We have some redecorating that we’ve decided that we’re going to do too.”
For accurate hours check, owners urge customers to check official facebook pages or call the stores for accurate and up to date information, including hours.
Wings Etc. can be reached at https://www.face book.com/pg/WingsEtc Huntington or (260) 204-8694. Nick’s Kitchen can be reached at https://www.facebook.com/NicksKitchen Huntington/ or (260) 356-6618.
