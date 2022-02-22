Barbara Rae Shultz, 79, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 19, 2022. She was born on July 5, 1942, to the late Raymond and Helen Mae (Siple) Ensinger in Flora, Indiana. She was raised in Flora by her grandparents, Elmer and Catherine Siple.
She graduated from Flora High School in 1960 and attended business school in Chicago, IL. She worked as a secretary at Ross Gear in Lafayette, IN. She married Lynn E. Miller and he preceded her in death in 1973. In 1976, she married Jerry E. Shultz and they moved to Frankfort, IN. Barb was a loving homemaker and devoted wife and mother. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her family and friends. She loved spending time with her family as well as her church family, faithfully attending Incarnate Word Fellowship for many years.
Barb is survived by her children, Curt Miller (Candy), Doug Miller (Shannon), Deborah Jarvis (Matt), and David Shultz (Sarah); grandchildren, Matt Miller, McKenzie Miller, Caleb Miller, Cooper Jarvis, Carter Jarvis, and Carley Miller; great-grand daughter, Leiken Miller; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband Jerry.
Services for Barb will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St. Chapel. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Special Thank You to Emerald Haven Assisted Living for their loving care and companionship.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be heard at www.ellersmortuary webster.com for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.