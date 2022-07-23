Bambi, you blew it.

As a child, did you see the Walt Disney film, “Bambi”?
My family rarely attended movies, but my second-grade class read the adorable fawn’s coming-of-age story. We giggled at Bambi and his twitterpated woodland friends and cried when mean ol’ Man took Bambi’s mother away. Our hearts raced as he tried to escape fire Man had caused.
Bambi was strong, smart and beautiful. Maybe a friendly deer like Bambi would let me ride on his back.
However, sightings in Indiana during the 1960s were still uncommon in some areas. Even in Brown County, where my family owned a cabin for a decade, we never saw a single deer.
I would wait awhile before meeting Bambi or his relatives.
Even as a grown-up, I retained a graceful, harmless image of deer. When state parks opened to hunters, I was appalled. How could they shoot Bambi?
An encounter in Oregon’s Willowa-Whitman National Forest gave me my first insight into why.
At first, the deer herd my family and I encountered delighted us. They drew so close, our children rolled down car windows to pet them.
We had no idea they were hijackers.
Grunting and licking, one stag with big antlers thrust his head inside our vehicle. His herd followed suit, and if my husband had not closed the windows in a split second, we might have lost our kids and upholstery.
Bambi’s reputation continued to slide when my dad, and also our son, encountered deer on highways. Thank God, no one was hurt during either accident. However, with big-time damage to the deer, as well as cars, you would think they might look both ways before crossing.
I thought Bambi was intelligent. At least, that’s what the storybook said.
Deer also have materialized on roads where my husband and I ride our tandem bicycle. So far, we have spotted them before they got too close and personal.
Except for one incident that, in my eyes, returned some of Bambi’s magic. Hubby and I were riding along a country road when a doe galloped across. Avoiding her, we breathed a sigh of relief. But her white-dappled fawn ran alongside us for 100 yards or more.
Such a lovely little thing, with trusting eyes.
Ooooh. Aaaah.
He almost re-converted me – until we moved to Upland and inherited a garden. Our neighborhood at town’s edge is the deer version of Times Square. Groups often hang out near our church’s back door. I suppose I should be glad for their holy instincts, but for years, they have nibbled here, nibbled there. Once, deer jumped a neighbor’s fence to eat flowers within, ignoring dozens outside.
But they do not ignore our garden. I imagine their eating-out conversations go something like this:
Bambi: Corn, corn, corn. I’m sick of it.
Faline: Then have some soybeans in the next field.
Bambi: Same-o, same-o. Bleah. Let’s go to Phillipses’ Golden Corral. Now there are some beans.
Faline: They do taste wonderful. But the servers aren’t very nice.
Bambi: Especially that weird one. Last time, she yelled and swung a hoe at me.
Faline: Maybe if you tipped her –
Bambi: Why? She’s an animal!
My weirdness, as well as the commercial deer repellent we used, have not saved our green beans. One deer, exploring tomato plants – poisonous to the species – apparently stuck his head or leg in a tomato cage. Hubby and I, puzzled at the cage’s disappearance, searched the area without success. Then a neighbor brought it to our door, mangled almost beyond recognition.
Have Bambi and his buddies learned their lesson?
In a word, no.
The Internet bristles with suggestions of how to get rid of the nuisances. Some suggest growing marigolds, garlic, lavender and mint; or hanging bars of soap, old CDs and aluminum pie pans like Christmas ornaments from cages, bushes, or trees. Avoiding chemicals, they spray concoctions of water and egg, liquid dish soap, garlic, and/or hot sauce. They place pretty, whirling pinwheels in their gardens. Engineering types suggest motion-activated flashing lights, sprinkling systems, or ultrasonic deer repellers.
Others simply build eight-foot fences.
Maybe, while I am at it, I could add a watchtower. And order a bazooka from Amazon Prime.
Bambi, you blew it.
This “server” is about to get serious.
