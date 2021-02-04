Happy February! Living in Pandemic Land, have you suffered from cabin fever?
Me, too.
Millions have sought ways to keep our sanity — with severely limited success, judging by social media. I would recommend a tried-and-true method that works for all ages: baking bread.
Years ago, before COVID entered the picture, nasty weather put me, a young mom, under perpetual house arrest. Pregnant, diapering, potty-training or all the above, I hunkered down under a blizzard of “Mo-o-m-myyyyy!”s. Intellectual stimulation consisted of Ducky Lucky, Goosey Lucy and Wow the Cow. Creativity rarely entered into my motherhood mix. If I sang and played piano, Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” turned into “Old MacDonald.” Once more I found myself among hungry, pawing creatures, with a poop-poop here and a poop-poop there.
My children’s creative experience concerned me, too. After coloring 47 Smurfs, we needed something different.
Baking bread fit the bill.
My preschoolers stared in wonder at yeast particles. When we gave these dry little guys a warm bath, I explained, they blew up tiny balloons that made the bread rise. (Hey, you play Mr. Wizard your way, and I’ll do it mine.) Everyone took turns measuring eight cups of flour and one tablespoon of salt. With luck, we didn’t reverse the quantities. My children and I mixed dough with blissfully sticky hands.
I needed to knead bread. The rocking rhythm as I squished, flipped and flopped dough soothed my soul.
Not surprisingly, my children displayed a talent for punching. For a change, they clobbered dough instead of each other. Take that, whiny baby brother with Diapers of Death! Take that, evil sister who dismembered my new doll to make Barbie Soup!
I joined in the therapy. Take that, snowsuit zippers stuck in “park”!
The more bread is beaten, the better it tastes. When cabin fever hit a high, we made the best bread on the planet — if we let it rise. No child can resist touching a plump blob of dough. Like a drying sidewalk, it begs for fingerprints, signatures that inform the universe kids were here. So the bowl rested on top of the refrigerator.
When the dough finally arose, we punched it down together. I pounded it again, a naptime prelude that helped me bear the thought of reading “The Poky Little Puppy” for the 27,873rd time.
The final step: shaping loaves, then twisty rolls. Only culinary experts age six and under can create these little masterpieces — with the help of a scullery maid (aka Mom).
Who, as chief chef, would go first?
The baby solved this dilemma by swallowing his little lump of dough. Eventually the sisters negotiated an agreement, rolled and cut dough into snaky strips with plastic knives. They added cups of flour when Mom wasn’t looking. It whitened the dough, an improvement since one chef decided the floor made a great cooking space. Finally, I helped them braid worm-like segments. With great difficulty, I persuaded them to allow each magnum opus to rise a second time.
I scraped dough off kids and began to reclaim the environment. One child had showered us with a bag of flour. Another washed dishes to “help.” But unlike most days, cleanup was limited to one room. After rocking them to sleep, I scraped goo off the walls and ceiling. I redid the “clean” dishes. I mopped up the lake on the floor and collapsed for a cup of tea, hoping to finish it before little voices called, “Is it time to bake twisty rolls yet?”
The chefs lined up close to the oven as they dared. I opened it 14 times so they could supervise, but who cared! The heavenly fragrance swirled around us like warm love. The miracle oven turned gray, alien lumps into golden braids. Each kid slathered her warm rolls with butter and devoured them while watching Mr. Rogers.
While snow piled high outside, and wild winds wailed for a taste, half a big loaf of bread disappeared, too.
Everybody felt lots, lots better.
Decades later, maybe hot, buttery twisty rolls might do the trick again.
Half a loaf might work, too.
