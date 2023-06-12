Axel Maverick Harris, passed away June 9, 2023 surrounded by his parents, Scott Harris, Vanessa Clements and brother Asa Scott Harris, he was born May 4, 2023.
He is forever loved by parents, brothers, Asa Scott Harris and Anson Rylee Harris, paternal grandmother, Viana Harris, maternal grandmother, Dorothy Gibson and several aunts, uncles, and extended family. Preceding in death; paternal great-grandmother, Sheila Stevens, maternal grandfather, Leland Gibson and sister, Tristan Gibson.
Visitation and funeral were held Tuesday, June 13th at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Bunnell Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Women’s Hospital. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.