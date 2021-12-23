No paper Dec. 25
Due to the postal holiday observed by the federal government and U.S. Postal Service on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, there will not be a paper published or distributed by the Chronicle-Tribune. The Chronicle-Tribune office will also be closed in order to allow staff to spend time with family and observe religious obligations.
The newsroom is dedicated to ensuring readers stay up to date with any breaking or emergency-related news on the newspaper’s website. Please check Chronicle-Tribune.com for any breaking news updates.
On behalf of the staff at the Chronicle-Tribune, we wish our readers happy holidays and would like to extend our appreciation to our subscribers and supporters across Grant County. Your support makes our coverage possible, and we encourage readers to reach out to our newsroom staff at news@ chronicle-tribune.com at any time.
Stay warm, be safe and thank you!
To do Jan 1
Abate of Indiana Region 3 presents “Frozen Buns Run.” This free ride welcomes everyone to join. The ride starts at the Marion courthouse square at 11 a.m. Kickstands up at noon. Ride proceeds and ends at AmVets Post #5, 705 W. 37th St., Marion. Chili and pitch in meal after ride. T-shirts will be available to order at the end of the ride.
Jan 6
Join stained glass artist Katy Gray at the Salamonie Interpretive Center from 5-8 p.m., and learn how to create a red-tailed hawk feather sun catcher, and have a visit from a live bird of prey. $30 per person, 2 for $55. Pre-register by Jan. 2 to guarantee your spot, as there is limited space available.
For consideration to add an item to the To-Do column, please email requests to editor@chronicle-tribune.com and ctreport@indy.rr.com with the words To Do in the subject line of the email. This column is reserved for free and charitable events occurring in the area.
