The Class 4A Northern Semistate football game with Marion visiting Hobart on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET will have restricted admission for spectators
As of Wednesday afternoon, Lake County was moved in to a ‘Red’ level indicating a spike in COVID-19 cases, therefor the football game will not be open to the general public.
Only parents/guardians for both teams and essential game personnel will be permitted to attend.
The Marion High School athletic department urges parents and guardians of players to check their email for more detailed information to obtain tickets.
The game will be broadcast locally on WBAT 1400 AM radio starting at 7 p.m.
The IHSAA offers a pay-per-view livestream. A one-game viewing pass is $15.70, including service fee. A full semistate pass, good for all 12 football games, is $20.85. To purchase a streaming pass for semistate football, visit http://IHSAAtv.org.
