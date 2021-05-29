On a Thursday morning, earlier this month, former Southwood High School physical education teacher Mary Jo McClelland was using a can of green beans to prepare for her low-impact fitness class.
A rubber band was secured around the can and McClelland’s smartphone, all of which was attached to a charger, which was then plugged into a nearby extension cord.
“I don’t have an engineering degree, but you know,” she said of the makeshift tripod with a laugh.
In addition to the in-person class, McClelland’s phone was also live-streaming the action to various locations online.
“I am streaming – or whatever you call it – through my Facebook, and they’re also supposed to be streaming through the Senior Center Facebook site,” she said. “That’s what supposed to be happening.”
This hybrid setup was indicative of the extraordinary times, and an emblem of how staying flexible has helped local seniors stay active even as the whole world has been shutting down. But the at-home-friendly workouts should persist since they are great for people of all ages and allow flexibility for people with hectic schedules.
Normally, classes are held each week at 9:45 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Dallas L. Winchester Senior Center, 239 Bond St., Wabash. Many other organizations are offering free virtual workouts as well.
Nancy Kolb – who has attended classes in Wabash regularly since retiring in 2005 – said an average group will vary in size based on each meeting.
Living Well in Wabash County CEO Beverly Ferry the program originally started through funding from the Wabash Hospital Foundation, until Living Well in Wabash County took it over after they changed over to being Parkview Wabash Hospital.
“Seniors tell us they are motivated to get up and move when they come to our low-impact classes,” said Ferry. “It is more than fitness. It is fun. We surveyed seniors a few months into the pandemic. Many responded that their daily activity level had declined. They were watching more TV than they normally did. They said they were more sedentary than pre-pandemic.”
McClelland said this was the first week she held live, in-person sessions inside the Senior Center since the pandemic began over a year ago. McClelland said last year they had switched to holding classes outdoors weather permitting. That turned out to be October 2020.
“Once we couldn’t be outside anymore, (we) came inside,” she said.
McClelland said after that, she was streaming classes – as she does now – until the middle of January when she had a knee replacement surgery. McClelland said these external pressures had made it difficult for her and other seniors to keep achieving their fitness goals.
“I always have an issue with my weight since I was born. It was fine until about two months ago, and then boom it went out of control,” she said.
McClelland said that since they had returned to in-person instruction, they had taken several safety precautions. Attendees are required to answer a detailed questionnaire including their name, address, phone number, vaccination status, any specific COVID-19 symptoms and any instances of contact with anyone who has tested positive.
“You can see the configuration,” said McClelland, pointing to chairs, which were spaced out in front of her. “They are supposed to have both vaccines by the time they come. They have a paper to sign. They’re supposed to wear masks on the way in and the way out, and use disinfectant.”
As the class began, McClelland had her pupils grab a maraca in each hand. The “Rockin’ Aerobics” CD was in her stereo and played music with a pre-recorded narrator issuing commands over it.
“Moving that body all around,” the voice said.
“Stand up. It’s time to walk.”
“Put your hands up.”
“Jog.”
“Pump those arms.”
“Keep jogging.”
“We are traveling up and down the mountains.”
“That was a great trip.”
After a few minutes of exercise, McClelland took a moment to address the audience at home who joining through the green-bean-can-smartphone configuration.
“We’re going to do viewer check-in,” she said, addressing online viewers.
“Two cans of beans will do it pretty well,” she said, laughing, as she used another can to prop open her instruction book on the seat of a chair.
The music switched to techno versions of various pop songs including Kylie Minogue’s “I Should Be So Lucky,” The Bellamy Brothers’ “Let Your Love Flow,” Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” and Andy Kim’s “Rock Me Gently.”
Meanwhile, McClelland had moved on to leading some side stretches before moving on to hand weights.
“We are partly at our chair and partly up near our chair. We’ll do up and around the chair one way and back,” said McClelland.
For the attendees’ parts, they seemed to be taking the return to in-person instruction in stride, especially after a difficult year.
“I’m out of shape,” said one, finishing a stretch.
“Oh, I have a shape, but ...” said another, to laughter.
