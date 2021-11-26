Ashley M.L. Moore, 30, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away November 22, 2021.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Monday, November 29, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Monday, November 29, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Mike Tarr officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials donations can be made to Ashley’s son Cameron Lewis. Please make checks payable Rebecca Marcum, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Ashley M.L. Moore.
