Arthur E. Huey, 59, of Geneva, IN, passed away at 8:27 AM on Wednesday, July 01, 2020 at his sons residence in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on Monday, October 03, 1960, in Jay County, IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Lehman Park in Berne on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
Preferred memorials: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home 5910 Homestead Rd. Fort Wayne IN 46814
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
